Northeast Of Seattle Is A Washington Mountain Trail That Ends With A Stunning Vista Atop Its Peak

Before embarking on this trek, know that North Cascades National Park is one of the world's snowiest regions. Even though Vesper Peak is around 50 miles to the south, it still receives a healthy dumping of the white stuff each winter. This doesn't make it impossible to summit, but it does up the challenge even more: you'll need spikes, ice axes, helmets, walking sticks, warm gear, and good orienteering skills. Unless you're an experienced mountaineer, it's highly recommended to attempt the hike once the snow has thawed. Additionally, sections of the Mountain Loop Highway may be closed off during the winter, making the trailhead inaccessible — check the official website for weather updates.

Contrary to Seattle's reputation for rain, summer days are often sunny, offering great viewing conditions for hikers. In the warmer months, the sometimes muddy trek to Vesper Peak winds through subalpine evergreens until it passes the treeline and requires hikers to traverse granite boulder fields and scramble over low-angle rock slopes. Once you get up there, the vista is quite spectacular, offering a 360-degree panorama, encompassing peaks like Del Campo, Big Four, Morning Star, and Mount Stuart, plus landmarks such as Copper Lake and Vesper Glacier.

Bear in mind, the Sunrise Mine Trail actually leads to Vesper Lake — to get to Vesper Peak, you'll need to ford a creek and head up an unmarked but fairly well-trodden route (this is where some route-finding experience will come in handy). Vesper Lake is moderately easier to reach than its namesake peak, offering wonderful scenery in its own right. The lonely alpine lake, nestled in a bowl between the summits of Vesper and Sperry, is a lovely, secluded spot to relax and enjoy a picnic. If the climb to the peak is proving too strenuous, reaching the lake is a solid plan B.