These Are The 5 Most Underrated Museums Worth Visiting In Washington, DC, According To Reddit
If you're taking a trip to our nation's capital, Washington, D.C., you may be visiting for the monuments, or the green spaces. In fact, it was named the best city in America for parks. However, another big draw is its museums. In fact, Washington, D.C., has over 70 museums as of 2026. You've probably heard of many of them, from the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History to the National Air and Space Museum. However, there are so many that are overlooked. To that end, we consulted Reddit to find the best underrated museums in D.C. The ones we chose are the Hillwood Estate, Museum, and Gardens; the National Museum of Asian Art; the International Spy Museum; the Smithsonian National Postal Museum; and Dumbarton Oaks.
To pick the best of the lesser-known museums in Washington, D.C., we looked at posts on Reddit, including threads on r/washingtondc to see which ones people recommend. Then we searched for lesser-known tourist spots on other Reddit threads. We also explored each museum's website for details about visiting.
Hillwood Estate, Museum, and Gardens
Redditors in r/washingtondc recommend the Hillwood Estate, Museum, and Gardens as a great place to visit that you might not know about. One person in the D.C. Reddit says, "This place is amazing," while another says they can't believe they've never heard of it. Hillwood is the former mansion of General Food Corporation heiress and businesswoman Marjorie Merriweather Post, who purchased the property in 1955. One person on the Reddit pointed out that Marjorie Merriweather Post's dinner party menus are something you have to make sure to read.
While you're visiting, you'll get to see what the museum calls "the most comprehensive collection of Russian imperial art outside of Russia," as well as a collection of 18th century French decorative art, acres of landscaped gardens and woods, and a greenhouse full of orchids, Post's favorite flower. You'll find Sèvres porcelain, a portrait of Catherine the Great, Gobelin tapestry chairs, a Japanese garden, and even a dog cemetery. There are exhibitions as well, and at the time of this writing, you'll find one on timepieces, and another on a portrait of Lloyd Patterson, with upcoming exhibits on textiles and gold. The suggested donation for adults is $20, and there are app, audio, and docent-led tours, and a cafe.
In another Reddit thread, the Hillwood Estate is called a "hidden gem," with one person saying, "Their Japanese garden is the most peaceful place in D.C." In response to someone mentioning the Russian art collection, one poster says, "Czaralicious!" In another D.C. subreddit, a poster says this is a great place to visit when it's raining if you're just doing the inside areas.
National Museum of Asian Art
Our next pick for an underrated museum in Washington, D.C., is the Smithsonian's National Museum of Asian Art. It's in the National Mall, and open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day outside of Christmas. It's always free to enter, and you don't need a ticket. The museum includes the Freer Gallery of Art and the Arthur M. Sackler Gallery, with over 46,000 items in the collection from the Neolithic period through modern day. One person in an underrated D.C. museum post on r/washingtondc says, "I never hear anyone talk about it, but [it] has such a large collection and I learned so much." Someone else points out that while the Peacock room there is known, " ... the rest of the collection doesn't get talked about much, and they've got some beautiful stuff." While the layout is mentioned as confusing, people say it's part of the experience. Another says, "Shhhhhh, don't tell people! I love this museum in part because it's never crowded, it's a great place if you're feeling tired and want to sit down and look at some art on a nice bench for a bit."
The National Museum of Asian Art includes work from all over the Asian and Islamic world, including some American art. If you get hungry during your visit, there is the Moongate Cafe with drinks and food inspired by Asian cuisine. Don't miss the aforementioned Peacock Room, created by American artist James McNeill Whistler, featuring a peacock motif and inspiration from Asian art.
International Spy Museum
If you have kids along with you, or you're really into mystery and intrigue, don't skip the underrated International Spy Museum. In the underrated museums post on r/washingtondc, a commenter says it was, " ... loads more fun than most museums." Another writes, "Spy museum, hands down!!! We went when I was a kid and it was amazing." In another Reddit D.C. post, someone says that the, "[S]py museum is my go-to recommendation when people have already done the [S]mithsonians." In yet another post about the museum itself, a commenter praises the interactive games in the museum, as well as the espionage artifacts as "quite impressive," though they do mention the entry fee being high. In the same post, some people say it's more for kids, though others enjoyed it as adults. It's aimed at kids nine and up. There is, however, a guide on the museum website with tips and tricks if you have younger children with you.
The museum itself is in a very cool-looking building in L'Enfant Plaza, and houses over 1,000 artifacts related to spycraft. There are also fun exhibits, and at the time of this writing, there is one on the history of camouflage and deception. Kids can join the optional Undercover Mission (included in the entry fee) where they get a secret identity, tracking through the museum, and a debrief at the end. Tickets start around $32 online and go up to $35, though they're more expensive at the door.
Smithsonian National Postal Museum
While most Americans have likely heard of the Smithsonian, there are over 20 museums under that umbrella. One of those is the National Postal Museum, and according to a post on Reddit's r/washingtondc, it's an underrated gem that you have to visit. The museum was mentioned over and over, including by someone who works there. Comments include statements like, "Came here hoping this would be at the top," "My favorite! I always take people when they visit," and "I think this is the most well done of all the Smithsonian museums. It's a shame it's usually not on people's radar." In another Reddit post, the Postal Museum is mentioned as underrated several times, with posters saying they were "pleasantly surprised" when they went, and how they bring people there whenever they visit. In a post on r/philately, the OP praises the stamp collections in the museum, with another poster calling it a "hidden treasure.
Inside you'll find exhibits about the famous cases taken on by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to prevent fraud, the William H. Gross Stamp Collection, the process by which mail is taken across the country, and how it gets to service members around the world. You can learn about airmail and railway mail, mail trucks, and see over six million artifacts. There are fascinating objects like the San Francisco Earthquake cover (a cover is a stamp collectors' term for an envelope that was sent by mail) that was postmarked minutes before the 1906 San Francisco quake, and the Booker T. Washington stamp honoring the founder of Alabama's Tuskegee Institute. Like most other Smithsonian museums, this one is free, making it even more perfect for a family day out.
Dumbarton Oaks
For our final underrated Washington D.C. museum pick we have Dumbarton Oaks in Georgetown. Inside this gorgeous building purchased by Mildred and Robert Woods Bliss, you'll find a stunning collection of Byzantine art, coins, and seals. There's also Pre-Columbian art from Mesoamerica, the Andes, and parts of Latin America, as well as medieval and Renaissance furnishings. Outside you'll be able to explore acres of landscaped gardens, orchards, and towering trees, designed by Beatrix Farrand. Reddit's r/washingtondc featured a number of recommendations for this gem. One person says, "Byzantine and Pre-Columbian art make a surprisingly interesting pairing." The gardens are mentioned a number of times, with one person saying they got engaged there. It's also recommended in an r/washingtondc post about less-touristy things to do in town, as well as one about ideas for activities in D.C. off the beaten path.
Dumbarton Oaks is located on 32nd Street, and tickets are $15. You can also get a season pass. However, you must purchase tickets online as they're not sold on-site. You can explore the gardens and the art during the museum's winter season from November 1 through December 31, or the regular season from March 1 through October 31, though it's closed in January and February through 2027. While the gardens may be challenging for those with mobility issues, the museum is fully accessible. However, there is a virtual garden tour option. If you do visit the garden, keep your eyes open for the very cool and harmless black rat snakes that help keep rodents under control. Finally, while you're in Washington, D.C., make sure you check out its quirkiest attraction, the D.C. Joke Phone.
Methodology
To find the most underrated museums in Washington, D.C., we looked at a number of posts on Reddit's r/washingtondc, including one specifically about the most underrated museums in the area. Then we looked for specifics on the museums that were mentioned the most. We explored the websites for each of these places, weeded out ones about places that are no longer open (RIP National Bonzai & Penjing Museum), and explored the most interesting exhibits in each one. Additionally, I spoke to family members who spend a lot of time in the area, and who are avid museum-goers, to make sure these places were indeed great for a visit.