These Are The 5 Most Underrated Museums Worth Visiting In Washington, DC, According To Reddit

Redditors in r/washingtondc recommend the Hillwood Estate, Museum, and Gardens as a great place to visit that you might not know about. One person in the D.C. Reddit says, "This place is amazing," while another says they can't believe they've never heard of it. Hillwood is the former mansion of General Food Corporation heiress and businesswoman Marjorie Merriweather Post, who purchased the property in 1955. One person on the Reddit pointed out that Marjorie Merriweather Post's dinner party menus are something you have to make sure to read.

While you're visiting, you'll get to see what the museum calls "the most comprehensive collection of Russian imperial art outside of Russia," as well as a collection of 18th century French decorative art, acres of landscaped gardens and woods, and a greenhouse full of orchids, Post's favorite flower. You'll find Sèvres porcelain, a portrait of Catherine the Great, Gobelin tapestry chairs, a Japanese garden, and even a dog cemetery. There are exhibitions as well, and at the time of this writing, you'll find one on timepieces, and another on a portrait of Lloyd Patterson, with upcoming exhibits on textiles and gold. The suggested donation for adults is $20, and there are app, audio, and docent-led tours, and a cafe.

In another Reddit thread, the Hillwood Estate is called a "hidden gem," with one person saying, "Their Japanese garden is the most peaceful place in D.C." In response to someone mentioning the Russian art collection, one poster says, "Czaralicious!" In another D.C. subreddit, a poster says this is a great place to visit when it's raining if you're just doing the inside areas.