Canada's Off-Beat Yellowknife Neighborhood Is Full Of Log Cabins, Food, And Underrated Charm

On the northern tip of Great Slave Lake, in Canada's sprawling, sparsely populated Northwest Territories (NWT), sits the small city of Yellowknife. Taking its name from the tools once made and traded here by Indigenous American communities, Yellowknife was founded on Dene First Nations land back in 1934.

Like other communities in the north and west of Canada, it started out as a mining camp and a huddle of log cabins. The mining industry may have shifted from gold to diamonds, and tourism is now a source of commerce in the city, but some of those original cabins remain. They stand in an area known as Old Town, which, though not on the main Canadian tourist trail, is arguably one of the most charming urban areas in the country.

Yellowknife's Old Town offers lovely coastal views of Great Slave Lake, the deepest lake in North America — some visitors even charter floatplanes to admire it from above. The neighborhood also hosts numerous public artworks and murals, as well as highly rated seafood grills and taverns. Colorful houseboats float in Yellowknife Bay; the residents of these cozy abodes commute to the mainland by rowboat in summer and skis in winter. While along the wonderously named Ragged Ass Road, you'll find a jumble of old shanty-town structures and handsome new homes. Old Town has been called "Canada's weirdest neighborhood," but in no way is that to its detriment.