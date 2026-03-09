All Of Washington's Hot Springs Resorts For A Relaxing Getaway, Ranked
In Washington, you'd be hard-pressed to find a more relaxing activity than letting warm, mineral-rich water soothe every achy muscle in your body. While soaking in a mineral pool deep in the forest (such as the secluded Goldmyer Hot Springs) offers stunning outdoor vistas, a hot spring resort is the easiest way to maximize your relaxation time.
Although Washington boasts around a dozen known hot springs, ranging from primitive pools to developed complexes, only four hot spring resorts exist. For the sake of this ranking, we define a hot spring resort as a place where guests can spend the night in some degree of comfort and soak in pools or baths fed by geothermal spring water. Hot tubs with regular or lake water don't qualify, and camping isn't on the menu. You can learn more about our methodology at the end of the article.
From homesteaders to miners and Indigenous communities, people from all walks of life have sought comfort in Washington's mineral waters. Nowadays, Washington residents and visitors from further afield check into the state's hot spring resorts for healing and a moment of peace. However, some resorts are certainly more peaceful than others (and more comfortable too). You'll notice that we've included price estimates, which are the rough starting prices for two people before taxes and other fees. For a more accurate room rate, enter your desired dates into the resort's reservation system.
Tenzen Springs & Cabins
Without a doubt, Tenzen Springs & Cabins is the best hot spring resort in Washington. The concept combines "authentic Japanese bathing with the storied Scandinavian spa culture", all set against an ethereal backdrop of mountains, evergreens, and golden sunsets just outside Carson, along the Columbia River Gorge. Complete with everything you need for a comfortable stay (and absolutely nothing superfluous), cabins start at $330 per night (at the time of writing).
Built on a bluff overlooking the Columbia River, nine private cabins invite guests to relax in an adults-only setting. Here, minimalism is the name of the game, and relaxation stems from solitude in nature with few distractions. Each cabin is slightly different. One cabin comes with a microwave and stovetop, while another offers ADA accessible features. Guests can enjoy spa-inspired comforts like the steam shower (the space is closed in enough that it mimics a sauna). But it's the outdoor infinity tubs that tend to wow guests the most. Natural spring water flows continuously, creating an infinity pool-like effect and a glassy surface.
From the fluffy robes and other luxurious amenities, the beauty here is in the details. Many guests report never leaving the property (or sometimes even the room) during their stays. "The privacy and quiet made it easy to genuinely relax and feel tucked away," shared a guest on Google Reviews. "We left feeling truly refreshed." One small drawback: you might hear the rumblings of a train in the gorge. However, it's very faint, and some visitors feel it adds to the atmosphere.
Carson Hot Springs Resort
Situated 10 minutes outside Stevenson and just minutes from Tenzen, Carson Hot Springs Golf & Spa Resort offers the traditional hot spring resort experience at an affordable price. The resort nets a respectable 4.2 stars across nearly 1,700 reviews on Google Reviews and bills itself as "the antithesis of glitz and glam." It's not as luxurious as Tenzen, but at the time of writing, rooms start at a far lower price of around $100.
The springs' commercial history dates back to 1880, but the hotel wasn't constructed until 1901. Overnight guests enjoy unlimited access to the mineral therapy pool and sauna, but the 1930s-era bathhouse takes relaxation to another level. Here, guests can book a mineral soak in an elegant clawfoot bathtub followed by a warm linen wrap or a massage. Just like a traditional bathhouse, curtains divide each tub, but you'll be sharing the space with other bathers of the same gender. As the pool and bathhouse are open to the public, they can get a bit crowded, and some guests have concerns about the cleanliness.
You might smell rotten eggs in the bathhouse, but visitors rarely mention a strong smell in the communal area. "We're high in metals and low in sulfur, which is different than most hot springs, so that combination is just more soothing for the muscles," explained general manager Keith Shellhamer to Carson Now. For a private in-room soak, guests love the deluxe rooms, which come with a mineral hot tub on the balcony. The resort also makes an excellent jumping-off point for exploring Stevenson's northwest scenery and native heritage.
Bonneville Hot Springs Resort & Spa
Only an hour outside Portland, in the Columbia River Gorge, Bonneville Hot Springs Resort & Spa reopened under new management in 2025, having been closed since 2016. However, the springs served local people long before the modern structures that surround them today popped up. Indigenous tribes and early miners sought out the waters to heal ailments and calm the body for centuries beforehand.
Upon entering the spa's three-story lobby, your eyes will fall upon leather sofas dotted around a massive stone fireplace and beautiful woodwork that give the space its distinct, lodge-like feel. The resort boasts mineral water-fed indoor pools, a huge hot tub (heated to around 86 degrees Fahrenheit) and sauna, plus a spacious outdoor hot tub overlooking gardens, a children's pool, and a cold plunge. All the pools and tubs are filled with spring-fed water rich in silica, sulfates, and calcium, ideal for soothing aches and pains. For deeper relaxation, guests can book wraps and massages at the spa, followed by grilled coho salmon and other local specialties at the in-house restaurant.
Bonneville Hot Springs Resort & Spa's 3.9-star rating on Google Reviews (across nearly 700 ratings) might give potential visitors pause. A fair amount of these poor reviews seems to stem from the facility reopening prematurely, leading to things like out-of-order facilities, poor cleanliness, and general disorganization and understaffing. Although recent guests generally report a more relaxing experience and improved customer service, some kinks still need to be worked out, with some patrons advising potential visitors not to waste their time. Room rates start from around $140 at the time of writing.
Sol Duc Hot Springs Resort
Sol Duc Hot Springs Resort stands out for its location, hidden within Olympic National Park. After hiking to Sol Duc Falls, nothing beats soaking in a mineral pool. Choose from three mineral pools with temperatures advertised between 99 and 104 degrees Fahrenheit. Some temperature variance is to be expected with hot spring water, but some past guests have noted that the water felt lukewarm. There's also a large non-mineral swimming pool where guests can cool off between soaks.
In terms of accommodations, the cabins are set in a grassy valley between the mountains. They aren't luxurious, but match the national park setting — rustic and possibly a bit damp. However, watching the mist rise between the trees is a bucket list Pacific Northwest experience. Overlooking the Sol Duc River, the Riverside Suite is the most comfortable room. At the time of writing, cabins start from approximately $350.
One area where Sol Duc Hot Springs Resort could improve is atmosphere. The resort allows guests to use the pools via 1.5-hour passes, which makes them crowded. "We had to keep windows closed until nighttime to escape the noise," warned one guest on Reddit r/OlympicNationalPark. "Not our idea of a relaxing weekend in the woods or inside hot springs pools." In addition, guests give the resort 3.9 stars on Google Reviews due to a combination of old rooms, minor cleanliness issues, and the relatively high price.
Methodology
To rank Washington's hot spring resorts, we considered a variety of factors, including location and atmosphere, customer service, the quality of pools or private tubs, access to spas and massages, spa-inspired amenities in the room, and, most importantly, how relaxed guests felt upon check out. We also paid special attention to how consistently a resort delivered a top-notch experience. The author also drew on her knowledge of the Pacific Northwest and time spent at hot spring resorts in California.
Crucially, this ranking only considers resorts with private tubs or communal pools fed by mineral water specifically from geothermal springs. Resorts with hot tubs, swimming pools, or other spa facilities filled with non-spring water, such as Doe Bay Resort & Retreat and Skamania Lodge, aren't included on this list. Similarly, we didn't feature Soap Lake Natural Spa & Resort because, although the water has a high mineral content, it comes from a lake.
Our research led us through thousands of reviews from Tripadvisor, Google Reviews, Airbnb, and Reddit. In addition, we combed through each resort's website to determine if what's on offer matches guests' experiences. We compiled this ranking with the same care we'd put into creating our own vacation itinerary. For this reason, we paid close attention to recent reviews and led with the question, "Where would I feel the most relaxed?" If you're willing to travel over the border, we'd also suggest Idaho's Shore Lodge with cozy cabins and outdoor hot springs.