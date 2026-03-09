All Of Washington's Hot Springs Resorts For A Relaxing Getaway, Ranked

In Washington, you'd be hard-pressed to find a more relaxing activity than letting warm, mineral-rich water soothe every achy muscle in your body. While soaking in a mineral pool deep in the forest (such as the secluded Goldmyer Hot Springs) offers stunning outdoor vistas, a hot spring resort is the easiest way to maximize your relaxation time.

Although Washington boasts around a dozen known hot springs, ranging from primitive pools to developed complexes, only four hot spring resorts exist. For the sake of this ranking, we define a hot spring resort as a place where guests can spend the night in some degree of comfort and soak in pools or baths fed by geothermal spring water. Hot tubs with regular or lake water don't qualify, and camping isn't on the menu. You can learn more about our methodology at the end of the article.

From homesteaders to miners and Indigenous communities, people from all walks of life have sought comfort in Washington's mineral waters. Nowadays, Washington residents and visitors from further afield check into the state's hot spring resorts for healing and a moment of peace. However, some resorts are certainly more peaceful than others (and more comfortable too). You'll notice that we've included price estimates, which are the rough starting prices for two people before taxes and other fees. For a more accurate room rate, enter your desired dates into the resort's reservation system.