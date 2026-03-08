Iconic UK Cities Are Introducing A New Tourist Tax. Here's What It Means For Your Next British Getaway

Cities and popular regions of Britain are slated to introduce a nightly tourist tax, falling in line with a swathe of European cities that already charge a similar levy. The U.K. government suggested adopting these charges last November, with the vision of raising funds for local mayors of heavily touristed destinations. The idea is to give local autonomy to reinvest in infrastructure and cultural events as needed, maintaining standards for both visitors and residents in their area. "We're giving our mayors powers to put money into local priorities, so they can keep driving growth and investing in these communities for years to come," wrote Steve Reed, the U.K.'s Secretary of State for Housing, Communities, and Local Government, in a statement last year.

The charge is not yet confirmed for English cities like London, as the official government consultation phase closed in February. But with London named the "World's Best City 2025," the tax feels likely. Campaigners for the tourism sector, UKHospitality, estimated the new tourist tax is likely to be a flat rate of £2 (about $3) per person, per night on average, which could see a family of four charged about $150 extra for a two-week trip (via Sky News). Alternatively, it could be a 5% additional charge as a nightly rate, which would put England on par with Scottish cities like Edinburgh, which have confirmed a 5% tourist tax will officially be charged per room, per night, beginning July 2026.