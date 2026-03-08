Iconic UK Cities Are Introducing A New Tourist Tax. Here's What It Means For Your Next British Getaway
Cities and popular regions of Britain are slated to introduce a nightly tourist tax, falling in line with a swathe of European cities that already charge a similar levy. The U.K. government suggested adopting these charges last November, with the vision of raising funds for local mayors of heavily touristed destinations. The idea is to give local autonomy to reinvest in infrastructure and cultural events as needed, maintaining standards for both visitors and residents in their area. "We're giving our mayors powers to put money into local priorities, so they can keep driving growth and investing in these communities for years to come," wrote Steve Reed, the U.K.'s Secretary of State for Housing, Communities, and Local Government, in a statement last year.
The charge is not yet confirmed for English cities like London, as the official government consultation phase closed in February. But with London named the "World's Best City 2025," the tax feels likely. Campaigners for the tourism sector, UKHospitality, estimated the new tourist tax is likely to be a flat rate of £2 (about $3) per person, per night on average, which could see a family of four charged about $150 extra for a two-week trip (via Sky News). Alternatively, it could be a 5% additional charge as a nightly rate, which would put England on par with Scottish cities like Edinburgh, which have confirmed a 5% tourist tax will officially be charged per room, per night, beginning July 2026.
What this means for your next UK vacation
Mentally prepare yourself to pay an extra fee when visiting Britain from this summer onwards. The proposed tax is set to be added to the bill of those staying at hotels, bed-and-breakfasts, guesthouses, and holiday rental apartments and houses — yet another new, extra fee guests should know about before booking to avoid surprises. If you're traveling solo, the tax won't come at too great a price, but family travelers are likely to be most impacted if the levy is per person, per night. As such, taxes are so commonplace across Europe these days (Venice now charges €10 ($11.60) per day tripper or a nightly accommodation fee), so rerouting to avoid the U.K. won't necessarily protect your purse.
In addition to having your eyes open for that additional line on the check, you can keep in mind that the fee is likely to vary depending on where you are visiting in the U.K. While Scottish capital Edinburgh has announced a 5% tax, Manchester, the underrated city for football fans and youthful vibes has long since been charging a nightly fee of £1 ($1.35) per room, per night, known as the City Visitor Charge. That may well change if the city decides to go for the nationwide new tax. If you're heading to Wales for the gorgeous beaches, medieval castles, or the illustrious Mount Snowdon, it's worth noting that the Welsh local governments are introducing a tourist tax of their own from April 2027 of £1.30 ($1.75) per person per night. Just something to be aware of during your next U.K. trip.