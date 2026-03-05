How Long Does It Really Take To Refuel A Plane?

When you land at an airport, you may be thinking about the baggage handlers, hoping they manage to transfer your luggage to a connecting flight. You'll see the cleaners come rushing in their fluorescent yellow vests. You might even watch the workers lining up the ramp with the door and securing it in place. But you might not notice the people standing by, waiting to refuel the plane, or consider the 20 minutes to several hours it takes for refueling.

Fuel management is a big deal for airplanes, and it requires painstaking planning. It's one of the company's biggest operating expenses, it's the reason some planes avoid flying over the Pacific Ocean, and it's one reason airlines are adopting more sustainable aviation fuels. Factors affecting when, where, and how much fuel airlines might load on an aircraft range from what is legally required and how much is optimal for performance to the equipment available and cost at each airport. Airlines will often skip refueling at an airport if it is cheaper and faster to do it once the plane returns to their home hub, if safety permits.

The two systems airports use for refueling are underground pipelines, more commonly used at bigger airports, and fixed-base operators that deliver fuel to aircraft by truck. Since the trucks only carry between 3,000 and 20,000 gallons each, you'll find these at smaller regional airports with fewer flights and smaller planes. Fuel contractors at smaller airports may also handle lavatory maintenance and other upkeep services.