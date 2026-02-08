Under-The-Radar Beaches In Florida That Won't Break The Bank, According To Research

When planning a first trip to Florida, the first thing on many itineraries is spending the day at one of America's flattest state's famous beaches. With over 8,400 miles of picture-perfect coastline, Florida's beaches have attracted millions of visitors over the years, with some destinations becoming more famous than others. While destinations such as Miami Beach and Daytona Beach have rightfully earned their reputations for fun on the sand, they can also become crowded and are much more expensive. Florida also has hundreds of miles of beachfront, and the entertainment-packed beach destinations aren't the only ones that will captivate your attention.

Because Florida is blessed with many miles of coastline, there are plenty of other beach destinations that are under the radar and more affordable than well-known spots. From exploring a secluded state park to finding a hidden gem amid South Florida's busy beach scene, there's a lot available. With so many beaches to choose from, it's understandable that a traveler (especially one who's new to exploring Florida) can feel a bit overwhelmed. You don't have to, as we researched travel blogs and sites to craft a list of hidden-gem beach spots that are worth going off the beaten path for, from a secure island state park with Caribbean vibes to an underrated beach town with boneyards.