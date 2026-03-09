Situated Between Madison And Cedar Rapids Is Wisconsin's Serene Village With Folk Art Vibes

Wisconsin has 250 miles of highway that hug the Mississippi River as part of the Great River Road, one of America's most underrated highway drives. Along with striking geological features like sky-high bluffs, quiet hiking trails through state-park forests, and vineyards laid out over rolling landscapes, there are 33 small Wisconsin towns along the Great River Road. Dickeyville is one of those villages. Named after surveyor and Civil War veteran Charles Dickey, who was an early resident, the town is now best known for the colorful monuments of the Holy Ghost Parish. In 1925, Father Matthias Wernerus began work on the unique mosaic sculptures, which are made of cement and stone and decorated with pieces of colorful glass and marbles.

Located an equal distance (about 80 minutes each way) between Madison and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Dickeyville is tucked in the southwest corner of Wisconsin, a stone's throw from the Iowa and Illinois borders. It has a population of 1,100 and is a serene stop for anyone looking to drive the Great River Road or explore the greater Wisconsin Driftless Area and all its natural wonder. Beyond the open-air folk art exhibition Dickeyville is famous for, visitors will also find coffee shops, highly rated American dining establishments, and nearby vineyards for locally made wine.

Being located in the Driftless Area — and near the Mississippi — means it's a short drive to recreation areas and state parks with world-class nature, like Wyalusing State Park, one of Wisconsin's best state parks, according to reviews. Dickeyville is not particularly close to a major airport, but it is essentially equidistant from O'Hare in Chicago and Mitchell in Milwaukee, both about 160 miles away.