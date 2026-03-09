Central Washington's Unique Alkaline Lake Is A Scenic Gem Offering Fishing And Dramatic Caves

One of the best things to do at Lake Lenore is fishing. The only fish that can live in the alkaline waters here are Lahontan cutthroat trout — salty alkaline water kills other species of trout, but the Lahontan cutthroat can survive here. The lake is a decent spot to catch trout around 30 inches or more, although anglers should be cautious of strong winds when out on the water. Fishing is possible all year-round, but visit during the fall for the best fishing. Summer can be tough for anglers, as the water is warm and fish are less active. There are numerous access spots along the lakeshore to put a boat in.

Exploring the spectacular caves at the north end of the lake is a must on a visit to Lake Lenore. The basalt caves can be reached on a 1.1-mile hike. Just note that the trail has steep drop-offs, and several AllTrails users report loose rock, and that the route requires a bit of scrambling in places. There are seven caves to see here, some of which have huge openings with dramatically scenic views over the landscape. Some parts of the cave area are still used by Native Americans for religious ceremonies today. You may see wildlife like reptiles or birds of prey here — Be sure to keep an eye out for rattlesnakes, too.

Lake Lenore is south of Coulee City and a 2-hour drive west of Spokane. Seattle is a 3-hour drive in the opposite direction. Explore more of the area at the ancient riverbed canyon of Grand Coulee Canyon, or visit Steamboat Rock State Park for desert camping and hiking.