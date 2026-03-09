Forget The Jersey Shore, Retire To Mississippi's Coastal City With Affordable Living And Beaches

One of Gulfport's greatest advantages is its central Gulf Coast location, less than 1.5 hours from New Orleans, about an hour from Mobile, and two hours from Pensacola, placing three states within easy driving distance for retirees who still love to travel, explore, and plan spontaneous getaways. The area is served by Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport, located just a short 10-minute drive from the city center, making air travel convenient for residents and visiting family alike.

Gulfport's generally mild climate makes it easy to enjoy the outdoors year-round without the extreme swings found in many other destinations. According to U.S. News, average seasonal temperatures hover around 56 degrees Fahrenheit in winter, 70 in spring, 83 in summer, and 69 in fall. The region also enjoys abundant sunshine year-round, making it easy to stay active outdoors in every season.

With 16.3% of the population made up of retirees, per the latest U.S. Census data, Gulfport fosters a strong community of peers supported by active social networks and dedicated resources. Harrison County has seven senior community centers that offer social, educational, and wellness programs. Gulfport offers an active lifestyle with programs like SilverSneakers that help older adults stay moving, social, and engaged. Low-impact classes led by certified instructors support strength, mobility, and overall well-being while creating a welcoming space to connect with others.