Forget The Jersey Shore, Retire To Mississippi's Coastal City With Affordable Living And Beaches
While the Jersey Shore may be a classic vision for coastal retirement, the Mississippi Gulf Coast deserves a serious look. Recently, HGTV ranked Gulfport, Mississippi, among the top 10 U.S. beach towns retire in, citing climate, beaches, cost of living, and general lifestyle as reasons (via WAPT). Plus, in Gulfport, retirement dollars can stretch much farther. The city blends a relaxed coastal charm with lively energy, making a community that feels warm and welcoming for visitors and residents alike. Miles of white-sand beaches and sweeping waterfront views define daily life along the Mississippi Gulf Coast, offering a scenic backdrop for everything from morning walks to sunset gatherings.
Attractions like the Mississippi Aquarium, museums, and the colorful downtown art alley add variety, while the nearby Ship Island and historic Fort Massachusetts invite outdoor adventure. From fresh Gulf-to-table seafood to year-round cultural events, Gulfport delivers a coastal lifestyle with something always waiting to be explored. As for affordability, Mississippi offers various financial incentives for retirees, including tax exemptions and pension benefits. Sea Girt in New Jersey is a popular retirement location, and according to Payscale, living in Gulfport costs 28.1% less, and housing is 53.7% cheaper. That kind of difference creates a meaningful impact, allowing for more retirement living and less funding.
Mild weather, easy travel, and a thriving retiree community
One of Gulfport's greatest advantages is its central Gulf Coast location, less than 1.5 hours from New Orleans, about an hour from Mobile, and two hours from Pensacola, placing three states within easy driving distance for retirees who still love to travel, explore, and plan spontaneous getaways. The area is served by Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport, located just a short 10-minute drive from the city center, making air travel convenient for residents and visiting family alike.
Gulfport's generally mild climate makes it easy to enjoy the outdoors year-round without the extreme swings found in many other destinations. According to U.S. News, average seasonal temperatures hover around 56 degrees Fahrenheit in winter, 70 in spring, 83 in summer, and 69 in fall. The region also enjoys abundant sunshine year-round, making it easy to stay active outdoors in every season.
With 16.3% of the population made up of retirees, per the latest U.S. Census data, Gulfport fosters a strong community of peers supported by active social networks and dedicated resources. Harrison County has seven senior community centers that offer social, educational, and wellness programs. Gulfport offers an active lifestyle with programs like SilverSneakers that help older adults stay moving, social, and engaged. Low-impact classes led by certified instructors support strength, mobility, and overall well-being while creating a welcoming space to connect with others.
Where coastal beauty and culture come together
Gulfport is more than a typical port city. It delivers entertainment, travel access, and protected natural beauty, adding depth to everyday life. Island View Casino Resort sits directly on the waterfront and features two separate casino properties, multiple restaurants ranging from casual to upscale dining, live music and event spaces, and resort-style accommodations. Its beachfront setting, palm-lined views, and lively atmosphere have helped Gulfport earn recognition as part of the "Riviera of the South," offering residents a taste of resort living close to home.
The Amtrak Mardi Gras Service is reconnecting Gulf Coast communities in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, and beyond by rail, offering a scenic and relaxed way to travel. For those who enjoy day trips, the new route offers a nostalgic alternative to driving. For those who prefer quiet stretches of sand and protected shoreline, Gulf Islands National Seashore provides miles of undeveloped beaches, barrier islands, wildlife habitats, and historic sites such as Fort Massachusetts. Whether boating, birdwatching, fishing, or simply enjoying a peaceful walk along the water, the seashore offers a natural escape just minutes from Gulfport's city center.
Set along the Mississippi Sound, the beaches of Gulfport stretch for more than 25 miles — particularly the eponymous Gulfport Beach — offering broad shorelines and bright white sand that invite visitors to slow down and enjoy the coast. Offshore barrier islands help keep the water calm and shallow, creating ideal conditions for relaxed water activities such as wading, paddling, and jet skiing. You can keep the Jersey Shore in your memories, but the Mississippi Coast may be where your future belongs.