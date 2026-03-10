One Of America's Biggest Music Shops Is A Fort Wayne Landmark That Musicians And Tourists Flock To

Fort Wayne is an underrated yet dynamic city known for its low living costs, but for musicians it holds a different attraction. The northeastern Indiana town is home to one of America's largest music stores, Sweetwater, sitting at nearly 44,000 square feet. It has the world's largest pedal display as of 2021, and the room is so big, the company refers to it as a campus. It houses 1,000 brands, demo rooms, and hands-on displays, making it a wonderland for musicians and a treat for tourists. With percussion rooms, recording studios, and live events, the campus is more than just a store. With about 8,100 reviews, Sweetwater has nearly a five-star rating on Google. Reviewers call it a "must stop destination," far from its humble roots.

The owner Chuck Surack started Sweetwater as a mobile recording studio in a Volkswagen in 1978. Less than 10 years later, Surack gained major traction selling his Kurzweil K250, a sampling workstation and synthesizer, to A-listers like Stevie Wonder and Dolly Parton. From there, he scaled his business at trade shows, opened warehouses, and rented his inventory. Sweetwater had record-breaking growth in 2020, serving more than 1.5 million customers, and opening their "campus."

The campus is just a 15-minute drive out of Fort Wayne's city center. It's near Parkview Field Stadium, where you can jam out to some music, then go see the Fort Wayne TinCaps. It's also a two-hour drive north of Indianapolis, the state's capital, home to vibrant music and arts venues, like Healer. For an epic musical road trip, you can start your day at Sweetwater and head to Healer by nightfall. The instrument store transforms Fort Wayne from a dot on the map into a destination worth the drive.