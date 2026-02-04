The 5 Must-Hike Lake Superior Trails With Unbelievable Views Of America's Cleanest Lake

Of all the exemplary geographical wonders across North America, few live up to their name more than the mighty Lake Superior. Not only is Lake Superior the largest (and, arguably, "greatest") of North America's Great Lakes, but its 31,700 square mile expanse and roughly 2,800 mile coastline make it the largest freshwater lake in the world by surface area. As if these weren't enough superlatives, Lake Superior's crystal clear waters also top the list of America's cleanest lakes, with recent scientific analysis revealing that the lake's waters contain "virtually zero pollution." All of this means that Lake Superior is an unsurpassed water destination for both the United States and Canada. However, the lake's extensive shoreline also means plenty of land-based adventures to accompany its opportunities for recreation on the water.

Both the American and Canadian sides of Lake Superior have plenty of amazing parks, nature preserves, and public lands that are ideal for lakeside hiking. On the American side, Lake Superior provides an epic backdrop to many of the best parks in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. While views of Lake Superior would be enough to make a hike worthwhile, many of these national and state parks also feature other extraordinary lakeside features that only add to the amazing scenery. Though any hike along Lake Superior's shores will be an unforgettable sightseeing adventure, these five trails on the American side of the lake showcase some of the best Great Lakes views found anywhere in North America, with a plethora of other picturesque features (both natural and human-made) waiting for your camera.