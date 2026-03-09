Keep Your Shower Essentials Organized And Handy While Camping With One Easy Tip
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
After a long day sweating it out on the trails or getting drenched with questionable lake water on a boating adventure, a shower is the height of campground luxury. Add in warm water and reasonably strong pressure, and you're truly living the good life. However, keeping track of travel-sized body washes and eco-friendly (yet uber slippery) shampoo bars can turn a simple shower into a juggling act.
Fortunately, the camping hivemind has thought up an ingenious solution for keeping your hands free when shelves are scarce and the floor is scary. Create a shower lanyard for each member of your camping cohort. For this hack, you'll need travel bottles with a carabiner (like these 1-ounce squeeze bottles from Jinen on Amazon), a lanyard that you don't mind getting wet, and your favorite soaps and shower essentials.
Once you've filled up the bottles, clip them onto the lanyard, and you'll have a compact, easy-to-carry toiletry setup for your next camping adventure. You can even attach a loofa or other shower scrubby to complete your setup. When you enter the shower stall, hang your lanyard on a hook or the showerhead itself. Pro-tip: Before refilling the bottles, take them off the lanyard so the rope doesn't get soapy.
A shower lanyard is the ultimate kid-friendly camping hack
If you're camping with kids, this should be considered one of the best DIY camping hacks that will instantly improve your outdoor adventure. Instead of keeping track of a bunch of small things, your child only has to remember their lanyard. This drastically reduces the lost items quota for your camping trip and limits the amount of time you spend looking for stray shampoo bottles. And, let's be honest, this is super useful for adults too.
The lanyard hack also appeals to the Marie Kondos of the RV world or anyone with a penchant for organizing. Regardless of the size of your rig, a thoughtful organization system streamlines RV road trips. There are plenty of command hook hacks for RV camping, and it is easy to hang up your lanyard on an easy-to-remove fastener.
After your camping trip, keep the shower lanyard in your gym bag and upgrade your post-workout cleanse. For other easy hacks leading to big improvements, check out these unexpected pool noodle hacks for RV camping.