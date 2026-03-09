Keep Your Shower Essentials Organized And Handy While Camping With One Easy Tip

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

After a long day sweating it out on the trails or getting drenched with questionable lake water on a boating adventure, a shower is the height of campground luxury. Add in warm water and reasonably strong pressure, and you're truly living the good life. However, keeping track of travel-sized body washes and eco-friendly (yet uber slippery) shampoo bars can turn a simple shower into a juggling act.

Fortunately, the camping hivemind has thought up an ingenious solution for keeping your hands free when shelves are scarce and the floor is scary. Create a shower lanyard for each member of your camping cohort. For this hack, you'll need travel bottles with a carabiner (like these 1-ounce squeeze bottles from Jinen on Amazon), a lanyard that you don't mind getting wet, and your favorite soaps and shower essentials.

Once you've filled up the bottles, clip them onto the lanyard, and you'll have a compact, easy-to-carry toiletry setup for your next camping adventure. You can even attach a loofa or other shower scrubby to complete your setup. When you enter the shower stall, hang your lanyard on a hook or the showerhead itself. Pro-tip: Before refilling the bottles, take them off the lanyard so the rope doesn't get soapy.