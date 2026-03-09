Canada's 'Fruit Stand Capital' Is An Endlessly Charming Village Tucked Into A Vineyard-Laden Valley

In the realm of international travel, Canada is home to many overlooked, yet attraction-filled destinations that would fit perfectly in most travelers' bucket lists. It's even the most lake-filled country in the world and a water lover's paradise. And if there's one thing that complements a lakeside vacation, it's a fetching village getaway with a unique claim to fame. That's what you'll find in Keremeos.

Often overshadowed by bigger British Columbia hubs like Kelowna (roughly 67 miles away), Keremoes is often referred to as Canada's "Fruit Stand Capital." The nickname says it all: Here, you'll find a quaint agricultural charm and lines of fruit and vegetable stands along the roadsides. The local mom-and-pop restaurants just add to the cozy atmosphere. Wine lovers will also be happy to learn that the area is known for its small but highly-reviewed selection of vineyards, so a tasting session is in order.

Thanks to its location at the intersection of British Columbia Highways 3A and 3, Keremos is pretty well-connected for such a quiet village. With that said, a road trip isn't always an option, so many travelers fly in through Kelowna International Airport. It's a little over 1.5 hours away, but chances are you'll find a convenient flight here. The smaller regional airport near Penticton is closer, but it only has connections to Vancouver, Edmonton, and Calgary. From either airport, public transportation options are limited, so renting a car is your best bet, as it also gives you extra flexibility to explore the more rural parts of British Columbia.