Canada's 'Fruit Stand Capital' Is An Endlessly Charming Village Tucked Into A Vineyard-Laden Valley
In the realm of international travel, Canada is home to many overlooked, yet attraction-filled destinations that would fit perfectly in most travelers' bucket lists. It's even the most lake-filled country in the world and a water lover's paradise. And if there's one thing that complements a lakeside vacation, it's a fetching village getaway with a unique claim to fame. That's what you'll find in Keremeos.
Often overshadowed by bigger British Columbia hubs like Kelowna (roughly 67 miles away), Keremoes is often referred to as Canada's "Fruit Stand Capital." The nickname says it all: Here, you'll find a quaint agricultural charm and lines of fruit and vegetable stands along the roadsides. The local mom-and-pop restaurants just add to the cozy atmosphere. Wine lovers will also be happy to learn that the area is known for its small but highly-reviewed selection of vineyards, so a tasting session is in order.
Thanks to its location at the intersection of British Columbia Highways 3A and 3, Keremos is pretty well-connected for such a quiet village. With that said, a road trip isn't always an option, so many travelers fly in through Kelowna International Airport. It's a little over 1.5 hours away, but chances are you'll find a convenient flight here. The smaller regional airport near Penticton is closer, but it only has connections to Vancouver, Edmonton, and Calgary. From either airport, public transportation options are limited, so renting a car is your best bet, as it also gives you extra flexibility to explore the more rural parts of British Columbia.
Keremeos, where fresh produce and country appeal abound
Keremeos is regularly praised for its small-town charm and the shear number of fruit stands that line the highways here. But while the area's impressive produce production is arguably the main attraction, its inviting feel comes from other family-run businesses, as well.
For example, Mount 9 Eatery is a family-owned restaurant with an inviting atmosphere and attention to detail. Visitors often compliment the friendly staff and single out the fish and chips as one of the must-try menu items, with one even calling it "world class." Most mains cost between $16 and $22 (11 to 16 USD) at the time of writing, but portions are generous, so the value is there. Keep in mind, however, that they're only open from Monday to Friday between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
But foodies shouldn't end their Keremeos experience there. Take advantage of the village's reputation and browse through the produce stands for the freshest apples, peppers, apricots, nectarines, pears, peaches, and cherries you can find. Most local varieties are harvested between early July and late October, so summer is a great time to visit. If you feel overwhelmed by the sheer number of vendors with impressive displays and don't know where to head first, Bears Fruit Stand is a good place to start. They pride themselves on sourcing organic fruits and veggies, and they also sell sauces and jams. According to one Facebook reviewer, the selection is great, and the aisles aren't crowded, either. Peach King has 4.5 stars on Google and sells everything from local produce, honey, and vinegars, to milkshakes and baked goods.
Tucked in a vineyard-laden valley, Keremeos boasts wine country appeal
Keremeos is located in the Similkameen Valley, a region known for its high-quality grapes, wineries, and vineyards. The climate is warm and arid, while the soils are rich and diverse, creating the perfect conditions for grapevine growth. The area remains widely overlooked, even though it promises a great tasting experience not only for casual wine sippers but for more knowledgeable enthusiasts, as well. And those who prefer beer can drive the 40 minutes to Penticton — it's Canada's craft beer capital and a thrilling city between two lakes.
You can start your tour at Hugging Tree Winery. It's a family-owned business with a focus on organic practices. They have a tasting room with views of the Similkameen Valley, and past visitors have raved about how informative the experience is, with one Google reviewer saying that it's "a haven for wine lovers and those who appreciate the authentic crafting of wine with the love and respect of the land." Their selection includes a variety of chardonnays, merlots, and more.
Little Farm Winery is another spot to try. This one's located in Cawston, roughly seven minutes away from Keremeos. The short trip might be worth it to try its two series: Mulberry Tree Vineyard, made with the least intervention possible, and Pied de Cuve, made with intense, dry varieties. One Tripadvisor reviewer said, "Amazing, distinctive and excellent wines — along with the most educational, informative and exciting tasting we've had in our 40 years of wine tasting adventures." Once you're done exploring Keremeos, take advantage of Canada's natural riches and visit Spotted Lake, less than half an hour away. It's a jaw-dropping polka dot lake that has been called "the most magical place in Canada."