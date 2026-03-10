Between Fort Wayne And Bluffton Is Indiana's Creekside Haven With A Quaint Main Street And Annual Events

Indiana is teeming with some of the most charming small communities around, and has a growing list of national rankings to prove it. The Hoosier State dominated WalletHub's list of the best small cities to live in America for 2026. And in 2025, the region won USA Today 10Best's "Best Small Town in the Midwest" category for the second year in a row. Safe to say, Indiana's little hamlets have quite a reputation for their welcoming spirit and heartland hospitality. And the close-knit Wells County community of Ossian is certainly no different. Take it from a local, who wrote on Niche: "It is a small town but amazing people, everyone is kind, caring, and thoughtful."

Ossian lies in the northeast corner of the state, snuggled between Bluffton, Indiana's walkable "Parlor City," and the underrated Midwest city of Fort Wayne. The town covers less than two square miles, but it still has some pretty deep roots. Ossian was incorporated in the mid-19th century, with many Scottish settlers counted among its earliest residents. Just more than 3,000 people now live there, and it's easy to see why folks call this place home.

The community straddles a winding creek and has a lovely main street lined with much of what you'd expect to see in a small town — red-brick buildings, cute cafes, churches, and a local library to boot. Ossian also plays host to a variety of family-friendly events throughout the year, so you're all but guaranteed a good time no matter when you visit.