Sandwiched Between Charlotte And Myrtle Beach Is A South Carolina State Park With Golf, Camping, And Lake Fun

With breathtaking natural landscapes, thriving cities, and ample southern charm, it's no surprise that South Carolina is the most popular state to move to in America. One of the state's most scenic settings is found between Charlotte and Myrtle Beach near the North Carolina-South Carolina border. Outside of Cheraw, a pretty small town with jazz roots and river views, lies Cheraw State Park. The park was developed in 1934 after over 7,300 acres were donated for South Carolina's first planned state park. Members of the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC), an initiative for providing jobs during the Great Depression, transformed the donated land into a park by developing manmade Lake Juniper, building the park's cabins, and more. In the 1990s, an 18-hole golf course was built along Lake Juniper's northern shores. Today, Cheraw State Park has endured for nearly a century as a beloved destination for a wide range of outdoor adventures.

Lake Juniper brims with fun activities, from swimming and fishing to renting boats and exploring its 360-acre surface. Back on land, you can tee off at the golf course or hike and bike on dedicated trails. To truly immerse yourself in this pristine Carolina landscape, spend a weekend camping in the state park (there are even camping areas only accessible by boat) or staying in the cozy cabins, which date to the park's founding in the 1930s but have since been modernized.

Cheraw State Park is free to visit, though there are fees for golfing, camping, and boat rentals. The park is open daily, and exact hours depend on the season. Cheraw is about a two-hour drive from both Charlotte and Myrtle Beach. The nearest airport is Florence Regional Airport, about a 50-minute drive away in Florence, South Carolina's underrated city with outdoor adventures and mouth-watering eats.