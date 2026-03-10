Sandwiched Between Charlotte And Myrtle Beach Is A South Carolina State Park With Golf, Camping, And Lake Fun
With breathtaking natural landscapes, thriving cities, and ample southern charm, it's no surprise that South Carolina is the most popular state to move to in America. One of the state's most scenic settings is found between Charlotte and Myrtle Beach near the North Carolina-South Carolina border. Outside of Cheraw, a pretty small town with jazz roots and river views, lies Cheraw State Park. The park was developed in 1934 after over 7,300 acres were donated for South Carolina's first planned state park. Members of the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC), an initiative for providing jobs during the Great Depression, transformed the donated land into a park by developing manmade Lake Juniper, building the park's cabins, and more. In the 1990s, an 18-hole golf course was built along Lake Juniper's northern shores. Today, Cheraw State Park has endured for nearly a century as a beloved destination for a wide range of outdoor adventures.
Lake Juniper brims with fun activities, from swimming and fishing to renting boats and exploring its 360-acre surface. Back on land, you can tee off at the golf course or hike and bike on dedicated trails. To truly immerse yourself in this pristine Carolina landscape, spend a weekend camping in the state park (there are even camping areas only accessible by boat) or staying in the cozy cabins, which date to the park's founding in the 1930s but have since been modernized.
Cheraw State Park is free to visit, though there are fees for golfing, camping, and boat rentals. The park is open daily, and exact hours depend on the season. Cheraw is about a two-hour drive from both Charlotte and Myrtle Beach. The nearest airport is Florence Regional Airport, about a 50-minute drive away in Florence, South Carolina's underrated city with outdoor adventures and mouth-watering eats.
Lake adventures and golfing at Cheraw State Park
Lake Juniper is the centerpiece of Cheraw State Park. Fringed by cypresses, the lake is a pristine haven for enjoying fun aquatic activities. The best entryway to the lake is Cheraw State Park's petite sandy stretch facing the lake's clear waters. Open from Memorial Day to Labor Day, the park's beach is swimmable; however, there is no lifeguard supervision. In the park, you can also rent kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddleboards, and johnboats between April and October (rates start at $15 per hour, at the time of writing). With a South Carolina fishing license, anglers can fish for a wide range of freshwater fish in the lake's depths, including smallmouth and largemouth bass, catfish, and crappie. The boardwalk that lines the lake's shore is a peaceful spot for fishing, and you can simply stroll here for stunning sunset views as well. For a unique lake experience, the park hosts Moonlight Paddle Float trips once a month in April, May, September, and October, where guests can canoe or kayak from sunset until after nightfall.
In the shadow of the park's pine tree forest lies Cheraw State Park Golf Course, an 18-hole championship-level course. The course is well maintained and boasts expansive fairways and lake views from some of the greens. "The front nine runs inland but the back is where this course comes into its own," wrote a GolfDigest reviewer. "Every hole is a manicured, strategic gem." The golf facilities here also include a pro shop, practice putting green, and driving range. The green fees typically range from $35 to $50 per round, depending on the season. However, note that the golf course will be closed for renovations from March 2026 to October 2026, though the pro shop and driving range will remain open.
Camping amidst nature at Cheraw State Park
Cheraw State Park offers year-round camping on the scenic shores of Lake Juniper, accommodating both RVs and tented camping. The 17 main campsites are arrayed in a circular formation beneath a canopy of towering trees with six sites featuring prime waterfront footage. The campground has electrical outlets and running water, as well as clean bathrooms and showers. Tucked on the lake's southern shores, the campground is a quiet sanctuary set across the water from the popular day-use areas, but also within walking distance to all the action. There are two boat-in camping areas for experienced campers who have their own boat and are prepared for primitive conditions (there is no electricity or running water).
Visitors who want to stay overnight in Cheraw State Park — but who need more amenities than the campsites offer (such as air conditioning, WiFi, and TVs) — can book one of the nine cabins. There are eight one-bedroom cabins and one four-bedroom cabin, which all boast cozy, wood-paneled interiors, comfortable leather sofas, and full kitchens. The one-bedroom cabins are romantic for nature-loving couples, while the spacious four-bedroom cabin, which can sleep up to seven guests, is perfect for a group seeking a summer camp-inspired experience. Each of the cabins also has an outdoor fire pit for the tradition of roasting s'mores under the stars. Clustered between the golf course and beach, and close to the lakefront boardwalk, these cabins are a charming and comfortable hideaway within proximity to all of the park's facilities.