Fredericksburg's Chic Hill Country Stay Offers Memorable Giraffe Interactions In Texas

Picture this: You wake up in a large, luxurious room with soft white walls, dark wooden beams, matching wooden furniture, and African-inspired paintings and decor. On one side is a floor-to-ceiling window with sweeping views of Texas Hill Country. At the window stands an inquisitive giraffe, its tongue furiously licking the window panes clean, while rhinos and other giraffes lope past in the background. This is the sight that greets guests staying at the aptly named Longneck Manor each morning.

Located just outside Fredericksburg – one of the best romantic weekend destinations in Texas Hill Country – Longneck Manor is a 110-acre conservation project and luxury lodging experience endorsed by the late Jane Goodall and accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. After a long career as a zookeeper and safari tour operator — including a stint at the Houston Zoo, which recently experienced its own baby boom — owner Rick Barongi created Longneck Manor to help protect endangered giraffes and white rhinos. The property outside Fredericksburg, which he had purchased years earlier as an investment, became the ideal site for his conservation project.

Longneck Manor distinguishes itself from conventional zoos by keeping its animal population intentionally small. The property currently supports three rhinos and five giraffes, and guests can interact with the animals right from close range — even from their rooms. On the Longneck Manor YouTube channel, Barongi explained how his hotel came to be, sharing that visitors to zoos and safaris often find interacting with animals and learning about behind-the-scenes processes more memorable than simply observing them from behind glass. "So I got to thinking," he says. "Imagine if we had a facility where we just did that? Like, the back of [the] house was the front of [the] house."