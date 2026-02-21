5 Rustic, Romantic Weekend Getaways For Couples In Texas Hill Country

Just west of Austin, there's a tree-lined landscape full of springs, meandering rivers, and tasting rooms that draw couples into their quiet, sun-drenched spell. It's known as the Texas Hill Country, a region shaped by the Balcones Escarpment fault line's dramatic hills. It's also influenced by the early German settlers who established half-timbered, fairy-tale-like Fachwerk architecture there.

There are plenty of romantic pockets worth visiting in the region, but with approximately 25,000 square miles of land to explore, it can be challenging to decide on which idyllic town to visit. With the following five towns, you can't go wrong — they're applauded by both locals and visitors alike, and they are easy to reach from both Austin and San Antonio.

While each of these romantic getaways has unique characteristics that draw visitors in, they all share the same Hill Country appeal, with rugged oak trees, ranches, river valleys, and laid-back charm that beckons visitors in. Here are five visitor-vetted choices that are certain to evoke romance.