NYC's Elegant High-Rise Hotel Near Central Park Was Crowned One Of The Best Stays In The US For 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you dream about waking up inside New York City's skyline with a view of Central Park, we're here to put the Mandarin Oriental hotel on your radar. It may not be NYC's most famous hotel — the chic, apartment-like Hotel Chelsea and the Plaza come to mind as contenders for that title — but it's the top hotel in the city for 2026. Taking fourth place in U.S. News' national rankings, the Mandarin Oriental got high praise for its sky-high views, sprawling lap pool, and lavish amenities. It helps that the hotel's location is pretty unbeatable, too, right at Columbus Circle, under 10 minutes on foot from the likes of the Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall.

Unlike more classic, historic NYC hotels like the Hotel Chelsea or the Plaza, the Mandarin Oriental is squarely 21st century, having opened in 2003. Perched up in the Deutsche Bank Center (formerly the Time Warner Center) across floors 35 to 54, the hotel is part of the broader Mandarin Oriental chain, which brings a touch of Asian heritage to its locations. This influence comes up in subtle details such as silk fabrics, spa therapies derived from traditional Chinese medicine, and cocktails inspired by spices once traded on the Silk Road.

The hotel's overall ethos is elegance, much of which comes down to its living spaces. Rooms come with floor-to-ceiling windows, offering views of Central Park, the Hudson River, or the city's skyline, with a pair of binoculars waiting on the table. Bathrooms are marble-finished and stocked with high-end products from Diptyque. Reviews highlight the room sizes, too, with one Google reviewer saying, "The room was really spacious given its location in the heart of NYC, and the bathrooms and [facilities] were convenient and modern."