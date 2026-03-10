NYC's Elegant High-Rise Hotel Near Central Park Was Crowned One Of The Best Stays In The US For 2026
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you dream about waking up inside New York City's skyline with a view of Central Park, we're here to put the Mandarin Oriental hotel on your radar. It may not be NYC's most famous hotel — the chic, apartment-like Hotel Chelsea and the Plaza come to mind as contenders for that title — but it's the top hotel in the city for 2026. Taking fourth place in U.S. News' national rankings, the Mandarin Oriental got high praise for its sky-high views, sprawling lap pool, and lavish amenities. It helps that the hotel's location is pretty unbeatable, too, right at Columbus Circle, under 10 minutes on foot from the likes of the Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall.
Unlike more classic, historic NYC hotels like the Hotel Chelsea or the Plaza, the Mandarin Oriental is squarely 21st century, having opened in 2003. Perched up in the Deutsche Bank Center (formerly the Time Warner Center) across floors 35 to 54, the hotel is part of the broader Mandarin Oriental chain, which brings a touch of Asian heritage to its locations. This influence comes up in subtle details such as silk fabrics, spa therapies derived from traditional Chinese medicine, and cocktails inspired by spices once traded on the Silk Road.
The hotel's overall ethos is elegance, much of which comes down to its living spaces. Rooms come with floor-to-ceiling windows, offering views of Central Park, the Hudson River, or the city's skyline, with a pair of binoculars waiting on the table. Bathrooms are marble-finished and stocked with high-end products from Diptyque. Reviews highlight the room sizes, too, with one Google reviewer saying, "The room was really spacious given its location in the heart of NYC, and the bathrooms and [facilities] were convenient and modern."
Dining and conveniences at the Mandarin Oriental
Travelers who like their hotels to boast sleek bars and modern facilities close at hand have a few options at the Mandarin Oriental. The hotel has one all-day dining spot, MO Lounge, although its food isn't the standout. Much of its positive reception comes from the Central Park views, so you can take advantage of the perch even if your room doesn't look out over the park. "I would definitely ask for a window seat because the view is exceptional!" a Google reviewer said. The hotel also has a speakeasy-like, wood-paneled bar with live music on Wednesdays. Stop in for one of its Silk Road-inspired cocktails, such as the Medina Mirage, made with white rum, pomegranate, and Moroccan spices.
Budget-conscious travelers should note that the Mandarin Oriental is hardly going to earn a spot on any list of affordable hotels near Central Park. You can expect to pay from around $1,200 to upwards of $9,000 per night, according to prices from Booking.com. Those who don't mind a splurge will enjoy a few premium amenities that come with the price tag, including a full-service spa, a 75-foot lap pool (also framed by skyline views), and a gym.
From LaGuardia Airport, it's about 40 minutes by car or 50 minutes via public transit to the hotel. Once you check in, getting to a number of NYC's top attractions is a breeze. If you're in the city for a Broadway show, it's under a 20-minute walk to Manhattan's Theater District, while the Lincoln Center is a 5- to 10-minute walk north. Plus, you've got Central Park at the hotel's doorstep, so you can easily mosey over its historic bridges or bring binoculars to spot over a quarter of America's bird species.