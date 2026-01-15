The 5 Most Affordable Hotels Near Central Park With Rave Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Reigning supreme as the most-visited city in the U.S., it's no secret that New York City is a dazzling destination that's on a lot of travelers' bucket lists. However, with the sky-high airfare, pricey tourist traps, and costly overnight accommodations, the Big Apple is also one of the country's most expensive tourist destinations, and crossing it off your bucket list may come at quite a price.

According to The New York Times, as of September 2024, the average hotel room price in the city was $417 a night. During the peak holiday season, some hotel prices are known to soar into the $800 range and beyond. The rates can be particularly extravagant at hotels near Central Park, where a "Home Alone 2"-inspired Christmas at The Plaza Hotel will cost you a whopping $2,300 a night. So, it goes without saying that if you're searching for the cheapest way to enjoy your New York City vacation, saving money on a hotel can make a world of difference.

If you have your heart set on the Central Park area, and you're worried about finding affordable accommodations, don't fret. Depending on the season, you can book a sweet NYC retreat for under $200 a night. It can be overwhelming to know where to start your hotel search, but booking your stay in the city doesn't have to be a big hassle. From humble hostels to chic boutiques, we've compiled this list of five hotels near Central Park with affordable rates and rave reviews, so you don't have to.