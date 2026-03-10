Nebraska's Beloved Lake Offers Scenic Year-Round Camping, Fishing, And Seasonal Water Recreation

If you've never lived in Nebraska, you're still likely familiar with Omaha — the state's largest city, with indie eats, quirky art, and riverside trails — and you probably know that the state is one of the nation's leading agricultural producers. It's also possible you've flown over it on a cross-country flight, looking down at a flat landscape divided into a patchwork of seemingly countless farm plots. However, as is usually the case, once you dig deeper, you'll reveal the hidden gems that are beloved by locals and visitors alike. One of these gems is Johnson Lake, where you can play on the water and enjoy a campsite with a picture-perfect view.

Johnson Lake is modest in size, with a surface area of 2,068 acres and almost 11 miles of shoreline, but it packs a punch when it comes to recreation and scenery. Located 10 miles south of Lexington, in the south-central region of Nebraska, the lake is an extremely popular destination for Nebraskans to play and relax. Technically a reservoir, it's part of an impressive 75.5-mile irrigation system, composed of a canal and 26 small lakes.

Since lake-goers likely need to stock up on supplies in town before getting to their campsite, a vibrant community has been built up around the lake to provide amenities and enhance visitors' enjoyment. You will find a marina, a few restaurants, a brewery, and even an 18-hole golf course which hugs the southern shore. Fun events are also held, such as an Independence Day Boat Parade, followed by fireworks in the evening.