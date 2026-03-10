The World's 3 Busiest Train Stations Are All Located In The Same City, According To Data

With a mind-boggling 1.16 billion riders frequenting its platforms last year, Shinjuku Station currently holds the crown as the busiest train station on the planet. Since first opening its doors back in 1885, it's grown exponentially to become an infamous transit hotspot, linking central Tokyo with suburban neighborhoods and the country beyond. Over a dozen regional and high-speed shinkansen (bullet train) lines converge in this station, which is run and co-owned by JR East, Odakyu Electric Railway, Keio Corporation, and Tokyo Metro.

Above ground, Shinjuku City is the seat of Tokyo's local government that sits in the heart of the sprawling Shinjuku Skyscraper District, which is also the home of the Park Hyatt Hotel — loved by film buffs as the filming location of "Lost in Translation." The station is arguably just as hectic as this district, with more than 200 exits and layers of subterranean levels; it's a small city of its own down there. No one will judge you for taking the wrong exit or getting rather lost — it's all part of the Shinjuku fun.

Also part of the fun, once you step outside the correct exit, you'll find yourself right in the middle of one of Tokyo's biggest commercial playgrounds, packed with department stores and tons of entertainment spots — including never-ending games arcades, and more importantly, hundreds of little karaoke rooms. It's a great location to stay in, if you can find an affordable spot (it's certainly not the most affordable place to visit in Japan), as being conveniently close to this train station means you can hop on an early morning train to Mount Fuji or even farther-flung corners of Japan.