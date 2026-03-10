Canada's Bayfront Municipality Is A Storybook Charmer With Artsy Vibes, Local Shops, And Natural Beauty

You can take in Lake Huron's natural beauty at the harbor, and there are plenty of beaches and parks to explore as well. ExploreLifeHub recommends visiting at dusk, so you can watch the sun sink down below the horizon of Georgian Bay. Activities like hiking, fishing, boating, and swimming are all popular in Meaford. Memorial Park has a beach for swimming, and there's also a pebble beach nearby where you can go for a dip. U Catch 'Em Charters offers charters and guided fishing trips in Georgian Bay.

Hikers shouldn't miss a walk along the riverside trail at Beautiful Joe Park. It's named after the canine character in the novel "Beautiful Joe," and it has a number of other dog-focused tributes and memorials as well. After this, you can trek the Irish Mountain Lookout trail to admire the scenery. It's a short walk that will take under an hour, and a number of Tripadvisor reviewers praise the great views at the lookout. Relax on the peaceful 3.3-mile Silent Valley Trail, with historic ruins, a plane crash memorial, and fantastic panoramas at the Niagara escarpment. Bikers can tackle the 8-mile Georgian Trail, which connects Meaford and nearby Thornbury.

Meaford is located north of Toronto, and it's just over a two-hour drive from the closest major airport, Toronto Pearson International Airport. Explore more of the area with a visit to the nearby scenic Ontario city of Owen Sound or a trip to Collingwood, the underrated ski village in the Blue Mountains.