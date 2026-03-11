One Of North Carolina's Best Brunch Restaurants Is A Cute Raleigh Gem With Tasty New Orleans-Inspired Eats
A popular brunch in Raleigh, North Carolina consists of chicken and waffles, fried green tomatoes, and peach cobbler. Except, one restaurant in the capital city has been shaking things up with a Cajun twist. Hummingbird, a 20-minute drive east of the Raleigh-Durham International Airport, is in the heart of downtown and brings a New Orleans-inspired cuisine to the "City of Oaks." The restaurant's chef, Coleen Speaks, spent her college years in the magical Louisiana city, working her way through iconic eateries and soaking up knowledge from celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse. Speaks' skilled culinary attention has earned Hummingbird a 4.4-star Google rating, as well as accolades from our sister publication, Chowhound. They named it "The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Brunch Spot" in North Carolina.
The unassuming brunch spot in the Dock 1053 warehouse has an indoor-outdoor vibe complete with chic hanging lights, an epic neon pink "Hummingbird" sign, and unique portraits that line the dark interior walls. The decor sets a sultry but whimsical atmosphere, where guests can bask in the sun mid-morning, and sink their teeth into a peacemaker po'boy – reminiscent of America's oldest family-owned French-Creole restaurant in NOLA, Antoine's. Speaks has co-owned the brunch spot with her sister since 2017, and in less than 10 years, it has earned a spot on Raleigh Mag's Best Restaurants 2025 list. Travelers may have a weekend trip jam-packed with free museums and state park visits, but when a customer, individually, gives it a "5-star brunch" review, it belongs at the top of your list. It's also nearby iconic spots like the enchanting Raleigh Rose Garden, giving you a feast for your stomach and your senses.
What to order at Hummingbird's for a taste of New Orleans flavor
With Chef Speaks' decorated Louisiana-based culinary background, customers flock to Hummingbird for a satisfying way to start their day. Emulating these dishes in an entirely different state is not any easy feat; however, customers at Hummingbird can't get enough. The Cajun cuisine features items like jambalaya, shrimp Creole, and oysters infused with salty and savory spices that make your tastebuds go wild.
NOLA-style dishes that are on this North Carolina spot's brunch menu include the peacemaker po'boy, charbroiled and smoked oysters, and the home fries served with remoulade sauce — one Google Reviewer even commented that whoever is preparing the sauces is "absolutely crushing it." Yelp reviewers favorites include the shrimp po' boy and the shrimp and grits, mentioning that these items are "well-seasoned" and "tasty." One guest who raved about their charbroiled oysters and ricotta fritters, updated their review, noting that they can't wait to come back to taste the shrimp and grits.
While the restaurant has a flavorful brunch menu, their dinner menu adds a few more Cajun-style plates, such as Viet-Cajun spring rolls, New Orleans BBQ shrimp, and gumbo. The dishes foster loyal customers, and the ambiance puts them at ease, with various friendly mentions to the inviting staff — even mentioning some by name. Travelers who come to Raleigh for its historic downtown, witness the Victorian architecture and fill their taste buds with Creole flavors. For a moment, they'll swear they've been transported straight to the "Big Easy." It's Hummingbird's authentic, vibrant experience that keeps visitors coming back for both the food and the feeling of — as they say in NOLA — letting the good times roll.