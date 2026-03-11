One Of North Carolina's Best Brunch Restaurants Is A Cute Raleigh Gem With Tasty New Orleans-Inspired Eats

With Chef Speaks' decorated Louisiana-based culinary background, customers flock to Hummingbird for a satisfying way to start their day. Emulating these dishes in an entirely different state is not any easy feat; however, customers at Hummingbird can't get enough. The Cajun cuisine features items like jambalaya, shrimp Creole, and oysters infused with salty and savory spices that make your tastebuds go wild.

NOLA-style dishes that are on this North Carolina spot's brunch menu include the peacemaker po'boy, charbroiled and smoked oysters, and the home fries served with remoulade sauce — one Google Reviewer even commented that whoever is preparing the sauces is "absolutely crushing it." Yelp reviewers favorites include the shrimp po' boy and the shrimp and grits, mentioning that these items are "well-seasoned" and "tasty." One guest who raved about their charbroiled oysters and ricotta fritters, updated their review, noting that they can't wait to come back to taste the shrimp and grits.

While the restaurant has a flavorful brunch menu, their dinner menu adds a few more Cajun-style plates, such as Viet-Cajun spring rolls, New Orleans BBQ shrimp, and gumbo. The dishes foster loyal customers, and the ambiance puts them at ease, with various friendly mentions to the inviting staff — even mentioning some by name. Travelers who come to Raleigh for its historic downtown, witness the Victorian architecture and fill their taste buds with Creole flavors. For a moment, they'll swear they've been transported straight to the "Big Easy." It's Hummingbird's authentic, vibrant experience that keeps visitors coming back for both the food and the feeling of — as they say in NOLA — letting the good times roll.