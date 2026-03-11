Nestled Between Albany And New Haven Is Connecticut's Deepest Natural Lake With Crystal-Clear Water For Fishing

While Bantam Lake is Connecticut's largest natural lake, the state's deepest natural lake is Lake Wononscopomuc, which boasts depths measuring over 100 feet. Just a short drive from the Litchfield County town of Salisbury, which oozes New England charm, Lake Wononscopomuc, also referred to as Lakeville Lake, is a popular destination for swimming, fishing, kayaking, and more. The best way to access the lake is from Salisbury's Town Grove, a petite park with a sandy beach. Here, locals and visitors alike enjoy leisurely days on the lifeguard-supervised sandy shore or embark on more active pursuits by renting boats from the on-site marina to venture out on the idyllic lake. The lake is especially renowned for its fishing opportunities, as it is home to significant populations of trout, largemouth bass, and chain pickerel.

The nearly 350-acre lake is famed for its clean and clear waters, which have been regularly tested for water quality for decades.The Lake Wononscopomuc Association, established in 1988, works to maintain the healthy waters by imposing strict regulations on activity in the lake. In fact, due to the threat of hydrilla, a type of invasive weed that could damage the lake's fragile ecosystem, all watercraft (such as canoes, kayaks, and boats), must be rented from the Town Grove, and the boat launch will close if any hydrilla is detected.

Lake Wononscopomuc is an idyllic day or weekend escape, located about a 90-minute drive from Albany, New York's oldest town that's a history-rich gem, and a nearly two-hour drive from New Haven, Connecticut. Town Grove is open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Daily entry costs $15 per person for access to the beach and the Town Grove's facilities, and boat rentals start at $10 per hour.