Nestled Between Albany And New Haven Is Connecticut's Deepest Natural Lake With Crystal-Clear Water For Fishing
While Bantam Lake is Connecticut's largest natural lake, the state's deepest natural lake is Lake Wononscopomuc, which boasts depths measuring over 100 feet. Just a short drive from the Litchfield County town of Salisbury, which oozes New England charm, Lake Wononscopomuc, also referred to as Lakeville Lake, is a popular destination for swimming, fishing, kayaking, and more. The best way to access the lake is from Salisbury's Town Grove, a petite park with a sandy beach. Here, locals and visitors alike enjoy leisurely days on the lifeguard-supervised sandy shore or embark on more active pursuits by renting boats from the on-site marina to venture out on the idyllic lake. The lake is especially renowned for its fishing opportunities, as it is home to significant populations of trout, largemouth bass, and chain pickerel.
The nearly 350-acre lake is famed for its clean and clear waters, which have been regularly tested for water quality for decades.The Lake Wononscopomuc Association, established in 1988, works to maintain the healthy waters by imposing strict regulations on activity in the lake. In fact, due to the threat of hydrilla, a type of invasive weed that could damage the lake's fragile ecosystem, all watercraft (such as canoes, kayaks, and boats), must be rented from the Town Grove, and the boat launch will close if any hydrilla is detected.
Lake Wononscopomuc is an idyllic day or weekend escape, located about a 90-minute drive from Albany, New York's oldest town that's a history-rich gem, and a nearly two-hour drive from New Haven, Connecticut. Town Grove is open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Daily entry costs $15 per person for access to the beach and the Town Grove's facilities, and boat rentals start at $10 per hour.
Fishing adventures on Lake Wononscopomuc
Lake Wononscopomuc is a favorite spot for anglers because of its promise of plentiful catches. In fact, the lake is a bass, trout, and chain pickerel management lake, so the lake is stocked annually with these species by the state of Connecticut. The lake's history as an acclaimed fishing destination stretches back over a century. The record for the state's largest trout, weighing nearly 30 pounds, was set here in 1918. The large dimension of this fish is attributed to the lake's natural depths (here about 102 feet deep), since fish such as trout thrive in colder temperatures.
If you want to fish from the shore, there is a jetty extending into the lake at Salisbury's Town Grove. Anglers can rent boats from Town Grove (outside boats are not permitted) and head out onto the lake to hook species such as rainbow trout, largemouth bass, chain pickerel, yellow perch, sunfish, and brown bullhead. A Connecticut fishing license is required for fishing at Lake Wononscopomuc, and there are daily catch and dimension limits due to its status as a management lake.
During the winter months, if there is enough ice coverage, ice fishing is also permitted. Anglers can drill a hole into the thick layer of ice and are allowed to use up to two devices to catch fish that thrive beneath its frozen surface. The lake is especially beloved by fishermen for its serene setting since only fishermen are allowed to rent motorboats,which cannot exceed 10 horsepower. Other lake goers can rent kayaks, paddleboards, canoes, and rowboats to glide across its sparkling surface. "Great area and a beautiful lake," raved a Google reviewer. "It was very quiet and peaceful."