Between Detroit And Toledo Is A Hidden Michigan Gem With Small Town Vibes And Local Restaurants
It's easy to overlook any number of visit-worthy towns in Michigan. Even ones on the Great Lakes that often get shoutouts for being awesome, like Charlevoix, Marquette up north, or the serene beaches and bustling boardwalk of Grand Haven. There's just so many to name, but then going a layer deeper reveals even tinier locales between the more well-known destinations. For as many visitor-friendly towns as Michigan has, there are just as many completely hidden gems like Maybee.
Less than an hour south of Detroit and 40-odd minutes north of Toledo, Maybee, is one of those villages that is easy to drive past. And it's probably safe to say the residents have heard all manner of Carly-Rae Jepsen jokes referencing her 2012 viral smash-hit that got 1.5 billion views on YouTube. The town, however, was named after an early 19th-century founding resident, Abram Maybee, and locals might have been leaning into wordplay for a while, because the sign into town reads, "Maybee, the best little town in Michigan."
It might be a teeny place 10 miles from Monroe, a Michigan gem on Lake Erie with wineries, but Maybee is a destination in its own right. It doesn't have any hotel chains, but it's got small town charm, camping nearby, kayaking on the Raisin River, and an animal sanctuary where you can get some therapy via cow cuddles. Its local restaurants are also very highly rated and attract foodies from all over the region, making Maybee well worth adding to your itinerary when traveling in southern Michigan or thinking of a quiet camping vacation in the Midwest.
Small town feels and highly rated restaurants in Maybee, Michigan
Maybee's location outside of Detroit means that it's in one of those rural pockets of the suburbs. It originally grew as a railroad transport hub for charcoal and other wood products. These days, it's a quiet village of around 650 inhabitants with a nice little park and tree-lined residential streets. Where the town definitely punches above its weight is in quality restaurants.
For breakfast or lunch, Charlene's Curbside Cafe is the place on the main street of Bluebush Road. It's a pretty unassuming spot, but food blogger Detroit Pig Out called it their favorite find of 2023, and another reviewer wrote, "This is definitely a well-kept secret that shouldn't be kept ... From the eclectic decor to the vintage games and books in a bookshelf, it's truly a wonderful place to eat." Right next door, The Little Brown Jug is a classic American-casual spot with blooming onions and burgers, boasting a 4.5/5 rating and nearly 1,200 Google reviews, which is wildly impressive in a town of this size.
Rounding out the Maybee dining scene is the Silver Star Bar, six minutes away from the center of town. It's a laid-back establishment with a 4.7/5 rating, and most reviews echo Julie, who said, "This has a unique hometown dive bar feel with high-end quality food served on throw-away plastic plates." Traveling foodie, the Burger Review Guy, stopped by, and in his social media video, he was often searching for words, saying, "It's these little hidden gems right here that I think get overlooked sometimes ... I'd come back for this burger ... without even thinking about it ... There's nothing fancy about this burger ... It's just so juicy." He then gave it a 9.1 rating, putting it in the "Legendary"category of his scorecard.
Riverside camping, Maybee Day, and more fun in the area
Maybee itself doesn't have any hotels, but the neighboring town of Dundee (15 minutes away) has a few options. More can also be found 18 minutes northwest in Milan, a Michigan city with a vibrant, walkable downtown. For something closer to nature, the River Raisin Canoe Livery is a quiet place to check out in the warmer months. It's got riverside campsites, canoe, kayak, or pontoon rentals, as well as yard games for summer evenings.
The normally quiet streets are at their busiest during the annual Maybee Day celebration (pictured above). On a Saturday in May, it's a family-friendly event that is like a county fair, with classic deep-fried food, a children's carnival, and a petting zoo, but it's also part flower sale, timed especially for Mother's Day, and featuring dozens of local vendors. Take the family, grab a couple of corn dogs, and catch some live music in the small-town, early-summer ambience.
For animal lovers, the Goloka Sanctuary offers an unforgettable experience: cow cuddling. On the eastern end of Maybee, Goloka was started by three friends from different parts of the world, who chose "to pursue their mutual passion for stewarding land and caring for animals." Part of a larger Michigan yoga-collective, the sanctuary offers private events and takes bookings for cow cuddling if you and friends want to spend some time brushing, feeding, and learning the various personalities of the 1,200-pound gentle, snuggly pets. A visitor from last year wrote, "A truly healing experience with the sweetest and most well-cared-for rescues! ... I'm so happy there's places like this that are doing such good things for the world!" With great food, small town vibes, and cow cuddling, it just "may be" the best town in Michigan.