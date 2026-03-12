Between Detroit And Toledo Is A Hidden Michigan Gem With Small Town Vibes And Local Restaurants

It's easy to overlook any number of visit-worthy towns in Michigan. Even ones on the Great Lakes that often get shoutouts for being awesome, like Charlevoix, Marquette up north, or the serene beaches and bustling boardwalk of Grand Haven. There's just so many to name, but then going a layer deeper reveals even tinier locales between the more well-known destinations. For as many visitor-friendly towns as Michigan has, there are just as many completely hidden gems like Maybee.

Less than an hour south of Detroit and 40-odd minutes north of Toledo, Maybee, is one of those villages that is easy to drive past. And it's probably safe to say the residents have heard all manner of Carly-Rae Jepsen jokes referencing her 2012 viral smash-hit that got 1.5 billion views on YouTube. The town, however, was named after an early 19th-century founding resident, Abram Maybee, and locals might have been leaning into wordplay for a while, because the sign into town reads, "Maybee, the best little town in Michigan."

It might be a teeny place 10 miles from Monroe, a Michigan gem on Lake Erie with wineries, but Maybee is a destination in its own right. It doesn't have any hotel chains, but it's got small town charm, camping nearby, kayaking on the Raisin River, and an animal sanctuary where you can get some therapy via cow cuddles. Its local restaurants are also very highly rated and attract foodies from all over the region, making Maybee well worth adding to your itinerary when traveling in southern Michigan or thinking of a quiet camping vacation in the Midwest.