America's Oldest State Park Is Absorbing Its Neighbors In 2026. Here's What This Means For Visitors
Niagara Falls State Park was first established as the Niagara Reservation in 1885, and it eventually morphed into the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation, making it America's oldest state park. In 2026, Niagara is getting an expansive makeover. The park announced on its Instagram that it's absorbing two of its neighboring state parks: Devils Hole and Whirlpool.
Niagara is already a massive park that encompasses over 400 acres. Since Whirlpool State Park consists of 109 acres and Devils Hole has 42 acres, Niagara Falls State Park will have more than 150 additional acres when it absorbs its neighbors. The entrances to all three parks are within 10 miles of each other. However, they have been operating separately.
The Niagara Regional Director for New York State Parks Mark Mistretta explains the reason for the change to WKBW: "Niagara Falls State Park, that is the name that people recognize. They don't recognize 'Whirlpool.' They don't recognize 'Devil's Hole' as much." The other two parks have commendable offerings as well, but people just don't seem to be aware of them. Mistretta continues, "We actually did surveys, and a lot of people really didn't make the connection and understand that there [are] a couple more parks up there, so we want to do a better job marketing that."
Here's how visiting Niagara Falls State Park will change
There are several things to do on a Niagara Falls trip besides seeing waterfalls, and the newly connected trail hugging the Niagara River will make it easier for visitors to see each area's attractions. The trail will be about 5 miles long when changes are complete. Although the neighboring parks may be lesser known, both are amazing in their own ways.
Devil's Hole State Park has majestic scenic overlooks and trails where visitors can see the Devil's Hole Rapids. At the top of the gorge, you'll find peaceful walking areas through the forest, while the bottom places you right by the rushing water of the Niagara River. A Google reviewer says, "There are plenty of rocks to scramble over and beautiful vistas all around." True to its name, Whirlpool State Park has some cool things to see, too, including a whirlpool with class-five rapids. There's also an ice skating rink, tennis court, and softball field — all of which will be a part of the expanded Niagara Falls State Park.
Although New York isn't one of the states with free entry to all of its state parks, there's no charge to walk in and see Niagara Falls. Currently, there's no fee to visit Whirlpool State Park or Devil's Hole State Park, either. As of the time of writing, there's been no indication that the park service will charge any fees to visit the newly expanded park. However, Smithsonian Magazine reports that the current parking fees at Niagara Falls State Park's paid parking lots are expected to stay.