America's Oldest State Park Is Absorbing Its Neighbors In 2026. Here's What This Means For Visitors

Niagara Falls State Park was first established as the Niagara Reservation in 1885, and it eventually morphed into the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation, making it America's oldest state park. In 2026, Niagara is getting an expansive makeover. The park announced on its Instagram that it's absorbing two of its neighboring state parks: Devils Hole and Whirlpool.

Niagara is already a massive park that encompasses over 400 acres. Since Whirlpool State Park consists of 109 acres and Devils Hole has 42 acres, Niagara Falls State Park will have more than 150 additional acres when it absorbs its neighbors. The entrances to all three parks are within 10 miles of each other. However, they have been operating separately.

The Niagara Regional Director for New York State Parks Mark Mistretta explains the reason for the change to WKBW: "Niagara Falls State Park, that is the name that people recognize. They don't recognize 'Whirlpool.' They don't recognize 'Devil's Hole' as much." The other two parks have commendable offerings as well, but people just don't seem to be aware of them. Mistretta continues, "We actually did surveys, and a lot of people really didn't make the connection and understand that there [are] a couple more parks up there, so we want to do a better job marketing that."