What To Do On A Trip To Niagara Falls (Besides Seeing The Waterfalls)
If you're heading to Niagara Falls and are considering making it just a day or a quick weekend trip, let us stop you right there. While yes, you technically only need a few hours to check out each side of the falls (including a trip on a zip line, the most unique way to see Niagara), you don't want to miss out on exploring more of the surrounding region. Apart from experiencing the iconic waterfalls, the area is home to dozens of wineries, quiet hiking trails, and fascinating historic sites — and that's only scratching the surface. We've rounded up the very best things to do in and around Niagara, on both sides of the border, apart from seeing the waterfalls, whether you're seeking art exhibits, quaint towns, or under-the-radar nature away from the crowds of the falls.
We've consulted various tourism board sites, along with the occasional travel blog, to compile this list of recommendations within 20 miles of the falls. Tripadvisor and Google reviews were also consulted to make sure that each recommendation is generally well-reviewed and worth some time during your Niagara Falls vacation.
Stroll through Lewiston
Located around 20 minutes outside of the falls is Lewiston, a picturesque town overlooking the Niagara River. Often regarded as one of Niagara Falls' hidden gems, Lewiston is home to a charming downtown, with most shops and eateries concentrated around Center Street. "Walking down Center Street in Lewiston feels a bit like being dropped onto a movie set," said travel blogger Carly Marie Travel With Me. "It's the perfect place to spend a day whether you're a history buff, an outdoor enthusiast, or just looking for a fun, little getaway.
Once you've worked up an appetite, one of the most popular options in this often overlooked small town is Brickyard Pub and BBQ, which serves an array of slow-smoked meats, served on sandwiches or on plates with sides like mac and cheese and cornbread. For a sweet treat, be sure to stop by the Village Bake Shoppe, a local staple serving everything from cookies to cakes and specialty desserts, plus other baked goods, that's been open since 1993 and has a 4.6 rating on Google. From there, it's just a quick walk to Lewiston Landing Park, where you can enjoy the town's waterfront scenery. You'll also find a vibrant arts and culture scene in town, anchored by Lewiston's world-class art venue, Artpark, which hosts a packed lineup of performances and programming throughout the year, from art exhibitions to opera and musical theater.
Picnic in Dufferin Islands
Niagara Falls has a reputation for attracting crowds, but the good news is, you don't need to travel far for some peace and quiet. Just a few miles away are the Dufferin Islands, a network of small islands connected by footbridges. Ideal for peaceful hiking trails, picnicking, and wildlife spotting, these islands were formed in the early 20th century during the construction of the Ontario Power Generating Station. The islands are free to visit, but parking costs $8 an hour. "It's very peaceful; I only bumped into a couple of dog walkers while I was there," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "It was the perfect place to go and sit for an hour, out of the crowds and noise."
If you are visiting between November and January, the islands will even be lit up with nature-themed displays for the Winter Festival of Lights, a free outdoor festival that's the biggest event of its kind in Canada. The event has been running since the '80s, and also features laser light displays at Queen Victoria Park and firework shows on Friday and Saturday nights over the falls.
Sample local wines on the Niagara Wine Trail
Around 80% of Canada's grapes and wine come from the Niagara region, so if you're a wine drinker, you're truly in luck. The region's winemaking tradition dates back to the 1860s, but after declining in the early 20th century, it wasn't until the 2000s that commercial wineries really began to blossom again. Nowadays, the Niagara Wine Trail stretches for 60 miles around the falls, encompassing around two dozen wineries and breweries. With unique features like Lake Ontario that protect the vines from frost, this under-the-radar wine region is one of the few places that produces icewine, a sweet, fruity wine made from grapes that froze on the vine. Although you'll likely find it at most wineries in the area, it's one of the specialties served at Inniskillin. Regarded as the first Canadian winery to receive a wine license after Prohibition, you'll find an assortment of icewines here along with other award-winning varieties.
Château des Charmes is another top choice in the area, located around 10 miles from the falls, with a 4.7 rating on Google. The winery offers a range of tours and tastings. "It's the most peaceful and serene winery I've ever visited!" said one Google reviewer. "The atmosphere, the people, and the impeccable attention to guests made for a memorable and relaxing afternoon. We'll definitely be back!"
Hike in Whirlpool State Park
The falls aren't the only incredible natural feature that Niagara has to offer. Within Whirlpool State Park — hidden less than 3 miles away from the falls — are views of vibrant gem-toned rapids, the Niagara River Escarpment, and, of course, a whirlpool. The park, which offers free admission and parking, will soon be absorbed into Niagara Falls State Park, with trails connecting the parks, improved signage, and transportation currently in the works.
Several trails wind through the park, all of which are ranked as "moderate" on AllTrails, but the Devil's Hole and Niagara Gorge Trail Loop is the most popular among visitors. Running for 2.5 miles over the course of an hour to an hour-and-a-half, the trail leads towards the Devil's Hole Rapids, as the name suggests. Be sure to wear proper shoes, as the trails can be slippery. "I have visited in all seasons and it never disappoints," said a reviewer on Google, where the park is rated a 4.7. "The view of the water is amazing. Some days it doesn't even look real."
Visit Old Fort Niagara State Historic Site
This year-round attraction is a must for history buffs. Over the course of the Old Fort Niagara State Historic Site's lifetime, it has been occupied by France, Great Britain, and the U.S. Initially constructed by the French in 1726, the fort changed hands during the French and Indian War, falling into British control until 1796, when it was ceded to the United States. After a brief return to British ownership during the War of 1812, it returned to the U.S, operating as a military training station until the '60s. Today, that history comes to life with a variety of tours, demonstrations, and programming, detailing everything from Native American history to women's military history.
Designated as a Travelers Choice on Tripadvisor in 2025 (meaning it's within the top 10% of attractions listed on the platform), past visitors praise the demonstrations, staff, and scenery. "A truly amazing historical site," said one reviewer. "I have been to many forts over the years and I think this is the best preserved and the history made here is very impressive." Adult tickets cost $21, and admission for visitors 12 and under is $13. Hours vary throughout the year.
Explore Niagara-on-the-Lake
Known as the "prettiest town in Ontario," according to Niagara Falls Tourism, Niagara-on-the-Lake lies 30 to 40 minutes away from Niagara Falls and is full of historic charm, with tree and flower-lined streets, local boutiques, and acclaimed eateries. The Garrison House is a top-rated spot in town, with a 4.4 rating on Google. The relaxed gastro-style tavern serves locally sourced bites like pork and fennel rigatoni ragu and Ontario lamb shepherd's pie, alongside an excellent selection of local beers and cocktails. Niagara-on-the-Lake is also where you'll find award-winning wineries like Truis Wineries and Restaurant, which has even earned a spot in the Michelin Guide for its seasonal, farm-to-table cuisine overlooking the vineyard.
Niagara-on-the-Lake is also home to one of Canada's top cultural institutions, the Shaw Theatre, which dates back to 1962 and offers a packed lineup of contemporary productions and musicals across three separate theater spaces in town. For some sightseeing, the Niagara Apothecary Museum, a restored pharmacy that operated from 1820 to 1964, is a "can't-miss historic site," according to Niagara-based blogger Ashley Wanders. "It gives you a fascinating peek into the past and how pharmacies worked over 100 years ago." Just keep in mind that it closes between mid-October and mid-May.
Wander through Niagara Parks Botanical Gardens and Butterfly Conservatory
One of Niagara's gems is its Niagara Parks Botanical Gardens, a 99-acre enclave of around 80,000 plants and peaceful walking trails. The bulk of the garden is concentrated within the Arboretum, where you'll find various pathways lined with Canadian plants, but the rose garden is also not to be missed, dating back to the 1940s and housing over 2,400 roses.
One of the botanical garden's highlights is also the butterfly conservatory, the largest of its kind on the continent. While the botanical garden has garnered a 4.6 rating on Google with 7,600 reviews, the butterfly conservatory, for its part, is rated at 4.7 with 12,000 reviews. Filled with tropical foliage and over 2,000 butterflies, the conservatory requires a separate entrance ticket costing $25 for anyone aged 13 and up. However, the botanical garden is free to visit. "I'd give 20 stars if I could!" said a recent reviewer of the butterfly garden on Google. Everything was spotless and well-maintained. The $20 entry fee was totally worth it. The moment you step inside, you can feel the amazing energy — butterflies are flying all around you, and the view is absolutely beautiful."
Try local produce at farmers markets and farm stands
Canada's largest farmers' market may be in Ontario's Waterloo area, but over 1,600 different farms and agricultural operations can be found within Niagara, making it a treasure trove of fresh produce like peaches, grapes, cherries, and more. As a result, there are plenty of farmers' markets and local farm stands to explore. The North Tonawanda City Market, located around 20 minutes from the falls, has been operating for over a century and is one of the best farmers' markets in the country. Running year-round on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, North Tonawanda is the place to go for everything from fresh-baked foods to artisan food items, handmade soaps, wine, and produce.
Pendleton Station Market, housed within a former train station around half an hour from Niagara Falls, operates on select Sundays from June through October and is another showcase of locally made goods and regional food products. The Niagara region is also home to plenty of locally-run farms and farm stands, like the family-operated DeVries Fruit Farm. Depending on the season, you can peruse fresh produce like peaches, strawberries, and more. Don't miss popping into the in-house bakery, which sells freshly-baked pies, muffins, and more.
Enjoy art and performances at Artpark State Park
Since opening in the 1970s, Artpark State Park has become one of the region's cornerstones of art and culture. Spanning 150 acres along the Niagara Gorge, Artpark always has a packed lineup of concerts and events like the Strawberry Moon Festival, a celebration of local Indigenous cultures. Performers ranging from Ella Fitzgerald and Miles Davis to Glass Animals and Arctic Monkeys have graced the stage at Artpark, along with a whole host of national and international dance companies, musical groups, and more.
Its main stage is one of the largest in the state, accommodating up to 2,400 audience members, plus an extra 2,000 on the lawn, while its outdoor amphitheater, overlooking the gorge, has space for 10,000. Even if your visit doesn't align with a concert or festival, you'll find a number of art exhibits housed within the park, from a percussion garden to "Niagara 1979" by artist Gene Davis, which covers 43,000 square feet and was considered the biggest painting in the world at the time of its creation. Hikers can also explore a number of different trails, some of which run along the Niagara River or through Artpark's various exhibits and historic sites.
Learn about underground railroad history
The Civil Rights Trail, one of the most culturally significant travel projects in the country, may stop in Delaware, but the underground railroad ran all the way to the Canadian border. It was crossed by an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 people escaping slavery. And one of its major locations was right in Niagara, where Harriet Tubman once led multiple groups to freedom. Start your journey exploring underground railroad history at the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center, a museum dedicated to people who sought their freedom and the abolitionists who assisted them. The museum features interactive exhibits, along with "freedom conversation tours," included in admission. Adult tickets are $15.
Another exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs, interactive elements, and more can be found at the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center. Admission is free, but a $2 donation is requested. And to stand where people crossed over into Canada, head to the Bertie Street Ferry Landing, a ferry dock that operated from the late 1700s until 1950. Here, you'll also see Freedom Park, a picturesque green space with a sculpture dedicated to those who found freedom in Canada.
Experience the Street of Fun, Clifton Hill
From a Ferris wheel gliding 175 feet above the waterfalls to dinosaur-themed mini golf, Clifton Hill is a one-stop-shop for entertainment in Niagara Falls. It's touristy, yes, and it might be home to a few of Niagara's worst tourist traps, but it's also a classic fixture of the falls, and a favorite among families. Nicknamed the "Street of Fun," its first hotel was built all the way back in 1833, and from the 1920s into the '40s, Clifton Hill transformed into the entertainment center it is today. "Once the sun goes down, the whole street is sparkly and lit-up and just really pretty as far as man-made things go," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "It gets crowded, but honestly that kind of adds to the thrill of it. It's worth a walk down just to see the cool buildings for the touristy activities/museums."
Admission can be purchased separately, and fun passes, which allow entry to six attractions, are available for $34.95 for adults and $22.95 for children. For adults, you'll also find beer-inspired activities like Niagara Brewing Company, housed in a former hotel dating back to the 1920s. Here, you'll find not only a range of craft beers but also a pared-down food menu of comforting dishes like meatball subs and chicken wings.
Discover 19th-century history at Fort George National Historic Site
Tucked within Niagara-on-the-Lake is another one of the region's most storied historic sites. Fort George was built in 1796 by the British, after Fort Niagara (another destination worth visiting while in the area) was turned over to the Americans after the Revolutionary War. When the War of 1812 began, the fort took on its most prominent role as the headquarters of the Centre Division of the British Army. During the war, it was partially destroyed and briefly fell under American control. Although the British regained the fort, it ultimately fell into disrepair and was abandoned. It wasn't until the 1930s that the fort was restored as an official historic site. At Fort George National Historic Site, this piece of history is illuminated, and visitors can wander through various reconstructed buildings, from officers' quarters and kitchens to the oldest surviving military structure, the powder magazine, explore exhibits, and view demonstrations.
"From the moment we entered the Fort George National Historic Site, we felt transported to another time," said a past visitor on Tripadvisor, in a review originally written in German. "I found the historical reenactments with the uniformed actors particularly fascinating — they make the history of British troops and the battles of the War of 1812 tangible in a vivid and gripping way." Adult tickets are $14.75, while youth under the age of 18 are free.
Methodology
To round up this list of things to do around Niagara Falls, we primarily dug through Niagara Falls tourism sites and other local tourism boards, with the occasional help from travel blogs like Carly Marie Travel With Me and Ashley Wanders. We aimed to include a variety of activities, from outdoor recreation to picturesque towns and historic sightseeing. We also used sources such as Tripadvisor and Google reviews to ensure that each recommendation is generally well-reviewed, utilizing some comments from past travelers. All of our recommendations are within 20 miles of Niagara Falls.