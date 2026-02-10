What To Do On A Trip To Niagara Falls (Besides Seeing The Waterfalls)

If you're heading to Niagara Falls and are considering making it just a day or a quick weekend trip, let us stop you right there. While yes, you technically only need a few hours to check out each side of the falls (including a trip on a zip line, the most unique way to see Niagara), you don't want to miss out on exploring more of the surrounding region. Apart from experiencing the iconic waterfalls, the area is home to dozens of wineries, quiet hiking trails, and fascinating historic sites — and that's only scratching the surface. We've rounded up the very best things to do in and around Niagara, on both sides of the border, apart from seeing the waterfalls, whether you're seeking art exhibits, quaint towns, or under-the-radar nature away from the crowds of the falls.

We've consulted various tourism board sites, along with the occasional travel blog, to compile this list of recommendations within 20 miles of the falls. Tripadvisor and Google reviews were also consulted to make sure that each recommendation is generally well-reviewed and worth some time during your Niagara Falls vacation.