Castle Crags State Park's Charming Gateway Is A California Canyon Community With Cozy Stays And Iconic Trails

Castle Crags State Park's majestic mountain views are so stop-you-in-your-tracks good, they can leave a lasting impression long after you've gone. "Spectacular views make this a hike to be long remembered," one parkgoer shared on Tripadvisor. "One of nature's most beautiful wonders ... The beauty and peaceful ambiance [are] more than words can describe," another penned. If you want to soak up all of that Northern California splendor, Castella makes for a pretty great base camp. The little canyon community sits at the foot of the state park's towering rocky spires, right along the twisting Sacramento River, serving as an inviting gateway to the state park and the untamed wilds beyond.

Dating back to the mid-1800s, the historic Shasta County hamlet spent much of its heyday rooted in logging and mining, according to the Shasta Historical Society. That is, until the roaring 1920s rolled around. "During Prohibition, Castella became a hotspot for illegal alcohol production and consumption, with saloons and resorts drawing visitors from near and far," the organization explains.

Although the old railroad hub's bootlegging days have come and gone, the place still has a few cozy stays to tuck into today. You can find several rustic accommodations in the area, not to mention plenty of Upper Sacramento River canyon trails to explore.