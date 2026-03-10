Castle Crags State Park's Charming Gateway Is A California Canyon Community With Cozy Stays And Iconic Trails
Castle Crags State Park's majestic mountain views are so stop-you-in-your-tracks good, they can leave a lasting impression long after you've gone. "Spectacular views make this a hike to be long remembered," one parkgoer shared on Tripadvisor. "One of nature's most beautiful wonders ... The beauty and peaceful ambiance [are] more than words can describe," another penned. If you want to soak up all of that Northern California splendor, Castella makes for a pretty great base camp. The little canyon community sits at the foot of the state park's towering rocky spires, right along the twisting Sacramento River, serving as an inviting gateway to the state park and the untamed wilds beyond.
Dating back to the mid-1800s, the historic Shasta County hamlet spent much of its heyday rooted in logging and mining, according to the Shasta Historical Society. That is, until the roaring 1920s rolled around. "During Prohibition, Castella became a hotspot for illegal alcohol production and consumption, with saloons and resorts drawing visitors from near and far," the organization explains.
Although the old railroad hub's bootlegging days have come and gone, the place still has a few cozy stays to tuck into today. You can find several rustic accommodations in the area, not to mention plenty of Upper Sacramento River canyon trails to explore.
Tuck into the wilds at one of Castella's rustic retreats
If you want to sleep under the Northern California stars around the Castle Crags, there are dozens of campsites spread across two campgrounds in the state park where you can pitch a tent or park your RV. There aren't any electric and water hookups or dump stations, though. If you fancy a more pampered place to rest your head, check into one of Castella's homey abodes. From rustic cabins to riverfront homes, you can find several local residences to book on some of the best vacation rental platforms online.
Ski's Cabin along the Sacramento River has high marks on Vrbo, for example, where one past guest wrote that it was the "perfect location for all of the trails and parks nearby." Over on Airbnb, this cozy, three-bedroom cabin is rated "one of the most loved homes" on the entire site.
The Jubilee Railroad Wilderness Lodge, which sits right on the outskirts of Castella, also has high ratings online. You can immerse yourself in the region's railroad roots with a stay in one of the lodge's historic cabooses. "The caboose rooms felt authentic and vintage, and the dining car has some of the best food I've ever had," a past patron wrote on Google Reviews. The 43-acre property also offers cabins to rent, as well as a scenic campground for RV and tent camping.
Explore the outdoor wonders around Castella
Castella, California, is just steps away from some of Castle Crags State Park's most iconic trails, including one of the best in the entire recreation area: the Crags Trail to Castle Dome. The out-and-back path spans almost 5.5 miles and can get pretty steep and rugged in certain areas — beginner hikers should be ready for a test of endurance. The area is also known to carry avalanche risks when it snows, so be sure to check for any online advisories or alerts before heading over. The state park does charge a small fee to enter ($8 at the time of writing).
You can also chase waterfalls at Sweetbriar Falls, which lies on the southern end of the Castella area, just off Interstate 5. It's a fairly easy jaunt, covering just over a mile of ground, and will take you over a small scenic bridge.
Find more water views with a walk along one of California's longest rivers perfect for outdoor adventures via the Sacramento River Trail. You'll find the trailhead just off Frontage Road. "You will walk across the train tracks and find a footbridge to take you to the main trail," a hiker noted on Google Reviews. "After crossing the river, the main trail goes upriver as an out-and-back trail." Be sure to keep an eye out for rowdy wildlife, such as mountain lions, bears, and rattlesnakes, while out on the trails.