California's 5 Longest Rivers Area Gorgeous Natural Landmarks Perfect For Outdoor Adventures

When you think of a day out in nature, enjoying water in California, you probably imagine lounging on the purple sands of Pfeiffer Beach in Big Sur or watching the waves crash on the rugged cliffs of the Channel Islands. There's more to California's waters than the Pacific Ocean, however. The state is home to some impressively long rivers, where eager prospectors sifted through the silt for gold, and steamboats once carried passengers all around the Golden State. If you're interested in seeing California's rivers for yourself, you have plenty to choose from, but the longest are the Pit River, the Klamath River, the San Joaquin River, the Sacramento River [pictured], and the mighty Colorado River.

Whether you're spending your day hiking through the canyons along the banks of the Pit River, out at dawn birdwatching in the wetlands around the San Joaquin, or paddling a canoe through the dusty red Mojave Desert and watching the setting sun reflected on the Colorado, California's rivers offer endless opportunities to see the wild beauty of the state's diverse landscapes. With more than 2,700 miles of rushing water to see, you could easily spend a lifetime exploring their banks — but if you are just booking for a great starting point for your adventure outdoors, any one of these long California rivers might be the perfect destination.