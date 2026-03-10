France's Top Remote Retirement Destination Is A Dreamy Foodie Retreat You've Never Heard Of

When France comes up as a travel destination, Paris gets the spotlight for its cosmopolitan side, while Provence is well-known for representing the rich cuisine and history of the countryside. But a 2026 report from Live and Invest Overseas draws attention to another region that might be completely unfamiliar: Gascony. The Southwestern province of Gascony was named one of the top global retirement destinations by the report, beating Spain and Greece. What Live and Invest Overseas highlights about Gascony as a retirement spot also offers some persuasive reasons to make a trip to the region: Fresh and affordable food, local markets, and peaceful hilltop villages.

Gascony is full of stunning medieval villages that are largely free of the crowds and overtourism you find in more popular, albeit picturesque areas like Annecy, France's "Venice of the Alps." Partly, that may be due to its deep ruralness, having a low population density across much of the region. Many of the villagers living in Gascony don't speak English, either. "[T]here were fewer people who spoke English, but people generally had a ton more patience with tourists [who] only spoke a little French," one Reddit user said of their travels in the region.

If you're looking for a destination catered to tourism with lots of hotspots, Gascony probably isn't a good fit. But travelers who enjoy a slower pace of life, regional food, and seeking out lesser-known historical gems will find plenty to love in the area.