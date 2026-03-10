France's Top Remote Retirement Destination Is A Dreamy Foodie Retreat You've Never Heard Of
When France comes up as a travel destination, Paris gets the spotlight for its cosmopolitan side, while Provence is well-known for representing the rich cuisine and history of the countryside. But a 2026 report from Live and Invest Overseas draws attention to another region that might be completely unfamiliar: Gascony. The Southwestern province of Gascony was named one of the top global retirement destinations by the report, beating Spain and Greece. What Live and Invest Overseas highlights about Gascony as a retirement spot also offers some persuasive reasons to make a trip to the region: Fresh and affordable food, local markets, and peaceful hilltop villages.
Gascony is full of stunning medieval villages that are largely free of the crowds and overtourism you find in more popular, albeit picturesque areas like Annecy, France's "Venice of the Alps." Partly, that may be due to its deep ruralness, having a low population density across much of the region. Many of the villagers living in Gascony don't speak English, either. "[T]here were fewer people who spoke English, but people generally had a ton more patience with tourists [who] only spoke a little French," one Reddit user said of their travels in the region.
If you're looking for a destination catered to tourism with lots of hotspots, Gascony probably isn't a good fit. But travelers who enjoy a slower pace of life, regional food, and seeking out lesser-known historical gems will find plenty to love in the area.
Gascony's countryside has a rich food culture
Time and time again, when Gascony is featured by travel bloggers and guides, its cuisine comes up as one of the main appeals. Among its most famed exports is foie gras — in fact, most of France's foie gras comes from the Southwest, with the Landes department (one of the departments falling within Gascony) being the number one producer. If you're interested in trying out one of the region's best versions of the famed duck liver dish, head to the village of Samatan. Here, a specially dedicated foie gras market takes place every Monday — look for the Matin'Halles, where the market is set.
Foie gras isn't the only reason to seek out Gascony's markets. It's common for villages in the region to have weekly markets brimming with fresh vegetables, cheeses, and honey. Le Guide du Gers highlighted L'Isle Jourdain's market as one of the most beautiful of the region, with around 130 exclusively local vendors. You can find local markets across Gascony and their scheduled day of the week on the Coeur Sud-Ouest Tourisme site.
While not as famous for its wine as Bordeaux — the city with La Cité du Vin, the world's largest museum dedicated to wine — a solid wine culture exists in Gascony, particularly the district of Madiran. City Vino calls it a "tiny but mighty wine region," with a specialty in tannin-rich, full-bodied wines. You can taste some at Château Viella, an 18th-century estate surrounded by vineyards in Gascony that has 4.8 stars on Google.
Where to base yourself in Gascony, France
Often treated as Gascony's capital (though not officially), Auch is the most convenient base for travelers in Gascony. It's connected by France's regional TER train to Toulouse, where there's the international Toulouse-Blagnac Airport, in a 1.5 to two-hour ride. There are lots of guest houses, a few hotels, and options for shopping and dining. Even though it's a city with more amenities, Auch gives you a feel for Gascony's pastoral character. "Gascony's biggest town still gives off small-town vibes," as expat writer French Crossroads described. Visitors can check out the city's 15th-century Sainte-Marie Cathedral and the medieval, narrow Rue Dessoles to stay busy locally.
Auch is also a good base for exploring Gascony's smaller villages, many of which are easily reached by car from the city. A 35-minute drive will get you to Samatan, home of the foie gras market, though it's not just foie gras that makes the village worth visiting. Travel blogger Eternal Arrival named the village's "Beauty-and-the-Beast-level picturesque town square, its historic fountain, and its super-sweet cheesemongers" as some reasons to stop by. Another lovely village reached in about the same amount of time from Auch is Lectoure. The hilltop village is renowned for its melon-growing (it even hosts a Melon Festival in mid-August) and its thermal baths housed in an 18th-century mansion.