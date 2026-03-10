Washington's Second-Deepest Lake Is A Pacific Northwest Gem For Mountain Views, Clear Blue Waters, And Paddling

Lake Crescent is a stunning place, with epic views from the Olympic Mountains. One Tripadvisor reviewer recommends the Mount Storm King hike for a "bird's eye view" of the lake. The trail is a challenging 4.2-mile trail that includes scrambling and a section with ropes, which can only be used by one person at a time and can create a bottleneck during peak times. But hikers who get to the end are rewarded for their efforts with sweeping vistas of the lake and mountains. An AllTrails user recommends microspikes in snowy and icy weather — check trail and weather conditions before you go.

Lake Crescent has very clear, blue water with exceptional visibility. You can see to depths of 70 feet in the lake — this is due to Lake Crescent's ultra-oligotrophic status, meaning few nutrients that would support algae can get into the lake. The lack of algae means the water here is extraordinarily clear. While the lake is fairly cold, with water temperatures in the mid-40s, it's a great spot for swimming. Head to Devil's Punch Bowl or East Beach for a refreshing dip.

Get out on the water and explore the lake by paddling. Kayaking, canoeing, and stand-up paddleboarding are all fun activities at Lake Crescent. There are boat launches at the western and eastern parts of the lake, and Lake Crescent Lodge has kayaks, paddleboards, and rowboats available to rent. There are also rentals available at Fairholmes. Fishing here is catch-and-release only, but anglers can catch two trout sub-species which are found nowhere else in the world. Lake Crescent makes a fantastic stop on an Olympic Peninsula road trip along Highway 101.