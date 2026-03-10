Tennessee's Scenic State Park In Clarksville Offers Hiking Trails, Cave Tours, And Prehistoric Art

Dunbar Cave State Park offers tours seasonally from May through September. On the one-hour Enter the Underworld tour, visitors see a section of the large cave focusing on indigenous people's connection with the cavern. Because this is a sacred place, photography is not allowed. You'll need a flashlight and shoes with good tread. Expect occasional crouching and slippery surfaces. Some Tripadvisor reviewers were disappointed that the tour wasn't longer, and also warned that it's not for the mobility-impaired. Children must be five or older. Tickets cost $18 for ages 13 and up, and $13 for kids 5 to 12. A couple of more rugged tours are also available.

In 2025, historic flooding damaged the cave and closed it for the season. At the time of writing, it's expected to reopen in 2026, but check on the current status before driving out there. It's a good idea to reserve your ticket in advance anyway, because sometimes the tours sell out.

If the cave tour sounds too claustrophobic and slippery for you — or if it's still closed due to flooding — the virtual reality tour is available year-round during visitor center hours. Wearing VR headsets, guests experience a 45-minute version of the Enter the Underworld tour. The recommended age is 10 and up and the VR tour costs $9. If you're prone to motion sickness, you might want to skip it. Those who enjoy Dunbar might also want to check out Sevierville's Forbidden Cavern, another of Tennessee's mesmerizing caves.