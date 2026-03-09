Asheville's 'Bohemian' Hotel Evokes 19th-Century European Hunting Lodge Vibes In North Carolina
Beneath the hazy Blue Ridge Mountains, in the Biltmore Estate's long shadows, sits the Grand Bohemian Lodge Asheville — a hotel that feels lifted from the pages of "Grimms' Fairy Tales." Just minutes from the heart of Asheville, the artsy city tucked into North Carolina's western mountains, the 104-room retreat showcases Tudor-style architecture, evoking European, Old World atmosphere. Inside, you'll find a mix of Bavarian grandeur and Appalachian charm, with velvet upholstery, rich wood paneling, stone fireplaces mounted with taxidermy, chandeliers fashioned from antlers, and antique firearm displays. "I expected something darker and more rustic," wrote a guest on Instagram. "Instead, it feels refined, artful, and very intentional."
The Grand Bohemian Lodge Asheville offers a respite in Historic Biltmore Village, and it has amenities like an on-site restaurant, a spa, and an art gallery. An early addition to Marriott's Autograph Collection of hotels, the Grand Bohemian balances independent personality with Marriott's global brand consistency. It may not look like a standard hotel, but guests can still enjoy Marriott Bonvoy perks like points and loyalty rewards.
Opened in 2008 as the Grand Bohemian Hotel, the property became a local landmark, complementing Biltmore's English village aesthetic and blending into the surrounding woodlands. It sustained significant damage during 2024's Hurricane Helene and underwent a multi-million-dollar renovation, reopening in 2025 as the Grand Bohemian Lodge Asheville, with refreshed interiors and sleek upgrades to its self-described "rustic 19th century hunting lodge" aesthetic. The hotel holds AAA's Four Diamond rating, boasts 4.6 stars on Google, and earned Tripadvisor's "Travelers' Choice" designation, with guests praising the "real Lodge feel" and exceptional staff.
The curated details of the Grand Bohemian Lodge Asheville
The Grand Bohemian Lodge spans a main building and the Manor House, a smaller annex set away from busier common areas (It's worth noting that guests staying in the Manor House will need to cross the street to access the lobby, Red Stag Grill, and spa). Accommodations start at around $325 per night (at the time of writing) and range from standard rooms to suites. All guests receive a glass of complimentary champagne upon check-in. Pets are also welcome for an additional fee of $150 (at the time of writing), which covers plush beds and access to a special menu.
Dining is a highlight of the Grand Bohemian Lodge, thanks to its on-site restaurant, the Red Stag Grill. The restaurant emphasizes "game-driven cuisine" with a menu showcasing locally sourced ingredients, cocktails, and an expansive wine vault. For dinner, starters include elk carpaccio, bone marrow and bison tartare, and Yorkshire pudding, followed by entrées of trout à la Provençal, venison, and more. Guests can also unwind at the spa, an appointment-only retreat offering a variety of facials, massages, and other restorative treatments. From hot stone and deep-tissue massages to LED therapy, it's an ideal way to relax after a day exploring the Biltmore or hiking in nearby Pisgah National Forest, a quieter alternative to the Smokies. There's also a well-equipped fitness center on site.
For travelers flying in, the closest airport is Asheville Regional Airport (AVL), about 12 miles away. It's a longer trip to get to the nearest international airport, though, as Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) is over a two-hour drive away. The hotel also sits just off the Blue Ridge Parkway, the scenic route known as "America's favorite drive," which winds through North Carolina's mountains into Virginia for nearly 500 miles of breathtaking road-trip views.