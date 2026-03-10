South Carolina's Grand Hotel In Downtown Charleston Is An Elegant Gem Just Steps Away From Dining And Shops

Rising above the treetops of Marion Square, the historic Francis Marion Hotel has welcomed travelers to downtown Charleston for more than a century. When it opened in 1924, it was the tallest hotel in the state. It quickly became a centerpiece of Charleston's social life, hosting visitors drawn to the city's architecture, coastal scenery, and Southern hospitality. Today, the Francis Marion still carries that sense of grandeur, according to the many visitors who have stayed there.

The Francis Marion's Beaux-Arts–inspired architecture and interior details — including high ceilings, sparkling chandeliers, and ornate accents — reflect the elegance of early 20th-century hotels while still providing all the creature comforts of modern travel. As one reviewer described, it "gives a Doris Day, [Rock] Hudson type vibe." Many guest rooms face Marion Square, offering views of the park's green lawns, seasonal festivals, and the steeples and rooftops that define Charleston's historic skyline.

Location is one of the hotel's biggest advantages. Sitting within the heart of Charleston's historic district, the Francis Marion puts guests within easy walking distance of some of the city's top attractions. From here, visitors can stroll along King Street's shopping and dining corridor and explore nearby museums. It's also easy to spot the blocks of pastel row houses and hidden courtyards that have earned Charleston the reputation of being one of the most beautiful and photogenic cities in the American South. If you're flying in, Charleston International Airport is about a 20-minute drive northwest of downtown, making the Francis Marion an easy trip by rental car, taxi, or rideshare. Travelers driving from the state capital of Columbia can reach Charleston in roughly two hours via I-26.