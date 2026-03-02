5 Must-Eat Dishes When Visiting Charleston, South Carolina, According To Research

If you know anything about Charleston, it's that it's one of the best cities in South Carolina for foodies. Charleston often ranks high on best-of foodie lists, including rankings from Food and Wine or Tripadvisor. So, when planning a vacation to the city, it's natural to want to incorporate as many delicious meals as possible.

Typically, when talking about exploring a foodie city, the main focus is on the restaurants that help make it so tasty. However, Charleston is unique in that it's home to some incredible dishes that transcend a particular eatery. Much like New Orleans, Charleston is synonymous with certain foods. For that reason, we're running down the top five must-eat dishes to try when you're exploring the city.

As for research, we're leaning on local publications and food-centric reviews to compile this list, paying attention to dishes that come up multiple times as being linked to the city. We're also only focusing on dishes that could be a complete meal, not sides. So, let's dig in!