North Carolina's Dunes At Bogue Banks Are Doing A Lot More Than Offering Coastal Beauty

Tourists love to visit Bogue Banks because its warm, turquoise waters give it a Caribbean vibe. This 21-mile barrier island off North Carolina's southern coast is home to Fort Macon State Park, the North Carolina Aquarium, beautiful beaches, and hidden, uncrowded beach communities like Salter Path. North Carolina's $36.7 billion tourism industry relies on its beaches. And those beaches rely on dunes, because picturesque dunes in places like Bogue Banks aren't there just for coastal beauty — they provide protection against flooding and coastal erosion. While kids building sand castles and paddleboarders looking for marine life might not give the dunes a second thought, tourists might not be there without them.

First, a little Dunes 101. Sand dunes do a bunch of useful things. In areas prone to high waves, storm surges, or eroding shorelines, dunes often stand between the ocean and homes and businesses. They also provide sand storage, which can resupply eroded beaches. That's why Bogue Banks and many other coastal areas are recognizing the importance of protecting their dunes. Some try to further protect dunes by fencing them off and providing walkways around them, or planting beach grass to help hold them together. According to NOAA's National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science, the Outer Banks of North Carolina have some of the East Coast's highest rates of sea-level rise and coastal erosion.