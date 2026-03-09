5 Must-Visit Waterfront Restaurants In Tampa For Dining With Idyllic Views, According To Reviews

Despite its dive-bar-sounding name, Rusty Pelican is not only a great place for seafood lunch and dinners with incredible bay views, but also stands firmly in the race for Tampa's top brunch spot. Its indoor dining room has panoramic waterfront views that a reviewer described as "like being on a cruise ship, where the water is right there." Every weekend, Rusty Pelican serves bottomless, mix-and-match mimosas from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and if you pace your mimosas just right in the winter months, you'll last until sunset, allowing you to enjoy the killer views looking west over Tampa Bay. "The view is gorgeous on Sunday morning for brunch. We even saw a dolphin!" one guest wrote. "Every indoor room has an ocean view and [the] outdoors is beautiful with the gazebo," a guest shared. With 4.5 stars from nearly 6,500 Google reviews, Rusty Pelican is definitely a Tampa go-to when it comes to Florida-upscale waterfront dining.

Regardless of when you're dining, the expansive menu offers a delicious range of surf and turf classics. For dinner, start with crab cakes and raw oysters and move to premium steaks, crispy snapper, or squid ink bucatini. For brunch, order a seafood tower or lean into "brunchy" classics — like Fruity Pebbles pancakes, hangover hash, and lobster Benedict. "Brunch at Rusty Pelican was awesome!" wrote one diner. "The food was really good, the vibes were super chill, and the view by the water just makes it feel extra nice. Definitely a spot to just relax and enjoy." Another called it "top notch," praising the views, the décor, the service, and the drinks from the bar. As one diner declared: "Best $100/person I've spent on a meal ([including] drinks + tip) in a very long time."