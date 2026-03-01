5 Destination-Worthy Patio Brunch Spots In Tampa, Florida, According To Reviews
Brunch is arguably one of America's greatest weekend rituals — a full-blown fiesta of eggs cooked all ways, smoked meats, carby breads and pastries dripping in butter and sugar, and cocktails typically reserved for this specific occasion: fruity mimosas and bold Bloody Marys. The vibes are high; restaurants buzz with energy as people celebrate the weekend, a day off, day-drinking, and the simple joy of spending a little too much money before retreating to the couch for football or an afternoon nap. Everybody loves a good brunch (unless you ask Anthony Bourdain, who famously hated it), which is exactly why it pays to know the best brunch spots in your city — or wherever you travel. While Tampa may not yet carry the same brunch reputation as other cities like San Jose, California, recently dubbed the "best brunch city in America," the Gulf Coast hub has quietly built a weekend dining scene that locals swear by, offering dozens of Tampa brunch restaurants to match every aesthetic. Our top Tampa brunch spots include Mangos Southern Kitchen and Bar, Ulele, Psomi, Bulla Gastrobar, and On Swann — but trust us, it was tough to cap the list at 5.
To determine 5 top Tampa brunch destinations, we narrowed it down from dozens, based on Google star ratings, number of reviews, and review quality. We also drew on OpenTable, Tripadvisor, personal blogs, and reviews from publications like Tampa Magazine and the Michelin Guide to hone in on where to brunch in Tampa. We stayed within the city limits, but spread out throughout the city's diverse neighborhoods. Go ahead: add brunch to your list of underrated destinations to visit next time you're in Tampa. From bottomless mimosas to riverfront views, Tampa's got you covered for your next weekend brunch kick-back.
Mangos Southern Kitchen and Bar
With 4.6 stars and more than 1,000 Google reviews, Mangos Southern Kitchen and Bar has quickly become a standout in Tampa's dining scene, especially for brunch, served Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. What began as a fast-casual Southern-Caribbean spot in Tampa Terrace expanded in summer 2025 into an elevated indoor-outdoor space near Old Seminole Heights, a historic, now trendy neighborhood between Ybor City and Busch Gardens. It quickly drew buzz from diners and local media alike — which means reservations are encouraged.
Mangos fills a Southern cuisine gap in the area, blending comfort food classics with bold Caribbean flavor. Sunday brunch often features a patio DJ, adding to the lively but relaxed vibe. "I absolutely enjoyed everything about this restaurant," one guest wrote. "I don't live in Tampa but I would definitely make the 2-hour drive to try different items on their menu." Another concurred: "Hands-down the best Southern brunch I've had in years. I opted for brunch on the deck... WOW. Mangos is now my go-to brunch spot in the city."
Menu highlights include Caribbean-style braised oxtail over cheesy grits, catfish, shrimp and grits, smoked turkey with collard greens, and Southern French toast topped with peach cobbler filling. The married owners, Dee and David Andre, bring their Haitian heritage and catering experience to every dish, rounding out the experience with a full bar of classic cocktails. "My family members and I enjoyed an incredible brunch and it was everything we hoped for and more," a guest shared. "The ambience was vibrant yet relaxed, ideal for family time and celebration. Mangos remains a non-negotiable staple whenever my family comes to visit. Consistently great service, energy, and atmosphere — highly recommend!"
Ulele
With more than 11,000 Google reviews and a 4.6-star rating, Ulele (pronounced You-lay-lee) clearly makes an impression. This Native-inspired bistro celebrates Florida's indigenous, local ingredients and flavors — utilizing a 10-foot open-air barbacoa grill — along Tampa's dazzling riverwalk in a lively, artsy district filled with nearby attractions. The restaurant is listed in the Michelin Guide and has been recognized by OpenTable as one of Tampa's best brunch spots, adding to its popularity. It's also a microbrewery, pouring a house-made honey brown lager made with Myakka wildflower honey, plus rotating seasonal releases — part of Florida's thriving craft beer scene.
Ulele's sprawling patio feels like landscaped grounds, complete with sculptural art, a fountain, a children's play area, an outdoor bar, a riverfront setting, and, as one Tripadvisor reviewer put it, "knockout sunset views." "One of the best and most unique restaurants in all of Tampa!" gushed a guest. Another agreed: "This place has a great ambiance, especially if you sit outside and take in the surroundings." You can even arrive by boat or kayak and dock next door at Water Works Park – like a true Floridian — or there's free valet parking with Ulele validation for weekend brunch and dinner.
There's no separate brunch menu, but lunch, which includes brunch-friendly fare, is served daily at 11 a.m. Standout dishes include hand-cut, unbattered okra fries, jalapeño corn beer muffins, fried green tomato BLT with pork belly and pimento cheese, seafood risotto, wild boar chili, and a meatloaf once featured in "Best Thing I Ever Ate" by Chef Robert Irvine of Food Network. "The combination of incredible food, scenic views, and top-tier service makes it a standout restaurant not just in Tampa, but anywhere," a reviewer noted.
Psomi
Psomi, a Greek and Mediterranean spot run by Chef Christina Theofilos, a second-generation Greek-American, is a calming, West Tampa-North Hyde Park haven set on a flower-lined garden terrace patio designed to evoke "a quintessential Greek island ambiance," as the restaurant explains. A unique and welcome addition to Tampa's brunch scene, Psomi clearly cares about the details, focusing on fresh, homestyle fare, local ingredients, and a Greek-forward wine and spirits list, while serving outstanding pastries, drinks, and dishes you won't find elsewhere in town — making it a must-add to your Tampa brunch list. With 4.5 stars across almost 1,400 Google reviews, spots on Tampa Magazine's best brunch list and Bon Apétite's "Where to Eat in Tampa," and a nod in Tampa's Michelin Guide, it attracts both Instagram photographers and true foodies. The service is impeccable! The atmosphere is fun and unique," wrote one reviewer. "Their coffee beverages are amazing, with homemade syrups and even olive oil dressed on a cortado...surprisingly good." Another noted the must-haves are the baklava latte and the cinnamon roll croissant.
Open Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Psomi's weekend brunch menu puts Mediterranean twists on classics, like French toast with Greek custard-stuffed brioche, strapatsada — a Greek scramble — pork gyro Benedict, and whipped feta. "This spot is an absolute treat for anyone who loves flaky, flavorful pastries," shared another reviewer. "The mushroom tyropita is my top pick — the phyllo is perfectly crisp, and the filling is rich and savory." Spritzes, ouzo cocktails, Greek natural wines, and creative nonalcoholic beverages round out the perfect Psomi brunch. "The best find in Tampa!" raved a reviewer. As another guest put it, "If I had to choose one brunch to have every day the rest of my life, hands down [it] would be here!"
Bulla Gastrobar
Bulla Gastrobar is a Spanish tapas-inspired restaurant with a patio as well as a rooftop lounge that serves bottomless mimosas and sangria during brunch. Bulla (pronounced BOO-ya) is Spanish slang for lively chatter, "to create a stir; what everyone is talking about." True to its name, Bulla's an energetic gathering place known for shareable plates and vibrant cocktails. Though there are several Florida locations, Tampa's Soho-Hyde Park outpost boasts 4.9 stars on Google across nearly 17,000 reviews, with guests praising the atmosphere, delicious food, inventive drinks, and friendly service. "Hands down one of the best restaurants in Tampa — if you haven't been here, you're missing out," wrote one reviewer.
"Sit outside if you can — it's a great environment!" urged a reviewer. "Atmosphere just makes you smile and want to come back for more," agreed another. While the upstairs Luna Lounge — named one of 2026's best rooftop bars in Tampa by Tampa Magazine for its sweeping downtown views — doesn't offer the full brunch menu, you can enjoy brunch on the street-level patio, then head up for post-meal cocktails and small bites.
Brunchers can order from the three-course prix fixe, or explore the broader tapas menu featuring Spanish favorites like patatas bravas, albóndigas, huevos Benedictinos, and "brunch" paella. "Highly recommend the huevos bulla (trust me — you'll be hooked)," one guest shared. Another brunch guest wrote, "[They] handled our large party with ease. The food was fantastic — we ordered all the things. Rooftop bar was very cool." Visitors to the area have even made it a destination stop. "Came to St. Petersburg on a work trip," wrote a reviewer. "Had to make my way over to the Bulla Gastrobar for some Spanish food. It did not disappoint!"
On Swann
Make a reservation if you're planning to dine at On Swann. This contemporary American restaurant features seasonal fare, a vibrant dining room, and a lush, lively patio in the Hyde Park neighborhood, one of Tampa's most historic and upscale neighborhoods. "The atmosphere at On Swann is truly phenomenal, creating an inviting and lively environment," a guest shared. "It's one of my favorite spots to unwind." One local even noted her husband recently moved from London and says this may have been the best restaurant he has had since. With 4.6 stars on Google across more than 2,400 reviews, it's easy to see why On Swann stays busy. The lively atmosphere can mean higher noise levels indoors, making the patio a welcome alternative. "The noise level made it impossible to even convey our name to the hostess," wrote one diner. "However, she managed to seat us outside, which completely transformed the evening (likely would not have stayed otherwise)."
While they're open for lunch at 11 a.m. daily, brunch is served on weekends until 2 p.m. The luxurious cheese and charcuterie board is a highlight, but brunch doesn't stop there, featuring flavorful soups, refreshing acai bowls, shakshuka, French toast, and even Gemelli pasta. "Sunday brunch at the restaurant was great, with excellent service and delicious food," another guest noted. "Italian Doughnuts were also a good start." Another agreed: "From start to finish – we can truly say that this was one of the best meal experiences we've ever had!" As a reviewer summarized: "On Swann continues to be my favorite restaurant in Tampa. The hospitality and service and food go beyond!"
It's also worth noting its sister restaurant, Oak & Ola, located in nearby Armature Works, a historic warehouse turned spirited food hall without outdoor recreational space along the Hillsborough River.
Methodology
It's tough to narrow down the best brunch spots in Tampa with a patio that are truly destination-worthy (and not just because patio dining isn't always pleasant here year-round!). As a part-time Tampa-area resident, I love exploring what the city has to offer — but I have to cross the Howard Frankland Bridge from St. Pete for brunch, so I'm pretty selective about what earns a spot on my list. These five brunch spots are absolutely worth the trip.
Of course, don't just take my word for it. This list was carefully curated after extensive research — primarily Google reviews and restaurant websites, with OpenTable and Tripadvisor helping fill in the gaps. We focused specifically on Tampa city restaurants with patios — often covered, since rain is common and sticky summers mean misters and cooling systems are a must. When reviewing each spot, we considered food quality, brunch menu selection, service, unique or standout elements, outdoor ambiance, and just-for-brunch touches like bottomless mimosas or patio DJs. Honorable Tampa brunch patio mentions that almost made the cut include the ever-popular Oxford Exchange with its Champagne Bar and greenhouse-atrium style patio, and American Social, a popular Florida chain known for its energetic atmosphere and waterfront views.
This list only scratches the surface of Tampa's fantastic culinary scene, but it's a great place to start. Add one — or all — of these brunch destinations to your next Tampa trip. You might just find yourself coming back for more.