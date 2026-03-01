5 Destination-Worthy Patio Brunch Spots In Tampa, Florida, According To Reviews

Brunch is arguably one of America's greatest weekend rituals — a full-blown fiesta of eggs cooked all ways, smoked meats, carby breads and pastries dripping in butter and sugar, and cocktails typically reserved for this specific occasion: fruity mimosas and bold Bloody Marys. The vibes are high; restaurants buzz with energy as people celebrate the weekend, a day off, day-drinking, and the simple joy of spending a little too much money before retreating to the couch for football or an afternoon nap. Everybody loves a good brunch (unless you ask Anthony Bourdain, who famously hated it), which is exactly why it pays to know the best brunch spots in your city — or wherever you travel. While Tampa may not yet carry the same brunch reputation as other cities like San Jose, California, recently dubbed the "best brunch city in America," the Gulf Coast hub has quietly built a weekend dining scene that locals swear by, offering dozens of Tampa brunch restaurants to match every aesthetic. Our top Tampa brunch spots include Mangos Southern Kitchen and Bar, Ulele, Psomi, Bulla Gastrobar, and On Swann — but trust us, it was tough to cap the list at 5.

To determine 5 top Tampa brunch destinations, we narrowed it down from dozens, based on Google star ratings, number of reviews, and review quality. We also drew on OpenTable, Tripadvisor, personal blogs, and reviews from publications like Tampa Magazine and the Michelin Guide to hone in on where to brunch in Tampa. We stayed within the city limits, but spread out throughout the city's diverse neighborhoods. Go ahead: add brunch to your list of underrated destinations to visit next time you're in Tampa. From bottomless mimosas to riverfront views, Tampa's got you covered for your next weekend brunch kick-back.