Canada's Laid-Back Harbor Village Is A Blue Mountain Gem With Indie Shops, A Cider House, And Idyllic Views

Thornbury's prime position on massive Georgian Bay promises spectacular panoramas. In fact, the Bay, which is also home to Canada's smallest national park, measures about 5,800 square miles, and has been called the "Sixth Great Lake," according to National Geographic. To soak in these scenic vistas, head to Little River Park, a popular lakefront beach tucked right next to Thornbury's harbor. Another waterfront park is Bayview Park, home to a grassy lawn with picnic tables and facilities like a playground and sports courts. For views of the Beaver River, take a walk on the Georgian Trail, a 21-mile path that connects Collingwood to Meaford. The trail passes right through Thornbury, crossing the river on a wooden trestle bridge that dates to the late 19th century and was once a railroad track.

Further inland along the river is the Thornbury Fishway, a scenic water route that allows rainbow trout and chinook salmon to swim upstream to spawn during the spring and fall seasons. "Fascinating fish ladders and beautiful trails around the Fishway and bridge," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Enjoy the soothing sound of a flowing stream, and watch fishermen patiently trying and waiting for their catch." For even more fishing opportunities, you can also head out into Georgian Bay on fishing charters.

Thornbury is about a 2.5-hour drive from Toronto, and the nearest major airport is Toronto Pearson International Airport. The best time to visit Thornbury for outdoor activities is June through September. Unlike nearby Collingwood, there are few places to stay in Thornbury. The best option is the Royal Harbour Resort, which overlooks Thornbury's harbor. If you want to explore more of the region, drive 40 minutes west to Owen Sound, a scenic Ontario city with crystal-clear waters and cascading falls.