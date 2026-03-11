Canada's Artsy City Surrounded By Lakes Is An Ontario Beauty With Outdoor Adventures

The monument known as The Big Nickel is exactly that: a giant replica of a Canadian five-cent coin, rising 30 feet above its support posts. The sculpture was erected in 1964, the brainchild of local firefighter Ted Szilva. This is the most famous attraction in Sudbury, Canada, and for a long time, the Big Nickel was the only thing most road-trippers knew or remembered about the old mining town. Travelers driving across Ontario would stop in this community of about 160,000 residents, take pictures in front of this numismatic landmark, buy provisions, and maybe spend the night.

Yet Greater Sudbury — as it's been known since 2001 — has radically transformed in recent years. Combining all its suburbs, Sudbury has the largest area of any municipality in Ontario (including Toronto) at nearly 2,000 square miles. The town has fostered an arts community and invested in public murals and sculpture. Sudbury has three different colleges, including Laurentian University, Cambrian College, and the French-based Collège Boréal, each of which attracts students from across the country.

Most impressively, Sudbury has overcome its reputation for industrial pollution and environmental abuse. Visitors no longer see the town as a pit stop between major Canadian cities, but a destination full of outdoor adventures. With its many conveniences, unique personality, and inspiring underdog story, Sudbury is a shining example of why Canada is the most popular destination abroad for first-time travelers.