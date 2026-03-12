Montana's Oldest Operational Ski Area Is An Underrated Mountain Getaway With Lovely Views And Laid-Back Vibes

While many skiers visiting Montana beeline to Big Sky, which was voted America's top travel destination for 2026, you should consider eschewing the popular mountain resort for a lesser-known gem: Showdown Montana. Located about three hours north of Big Sky in the Little Belt Mountains, Showdown is Montana's oldest operational ski area. When it was first developed as a ski mountain named King's Hill in 1936, skiers only had a rope tow with which to reach the 8,200-foot peak. Since then, Showdown's old-school and low-key spirit has prevailed, due in part to it having been owned by the same local family for over 50 years.

Showdown's laidback vibe is ensured by its small, but mighty, size. With 40 runs carved throughout 640 skiable acres, skiers will find an excellent range of slopes, from wide groomers perfect for cruising to steep black-diamond runs that will challenge experts. Showdown's secluded setting in the midst of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest promises lovely views of the tree-covered landscape. While Showdown has essential facilities, such as a grill and saloon at the base, a warming hut at the summit, and a ski gear rental shop, there are no accommodations or other amenities. Here, there's a no-frills focus on enjoying the mountain's ski experience and panoramic vistas.

With about 240 inches of snowfall annually, Showdown is open between mid-December and mid-April from Wednesday to Sunday, as well as Monday holidays. An adult lift ticket is priced at $70 per day as of this writing. Showdown is a nearly 2.5-hour drive from Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, itself a gateway to natural wonders thanks to it having tons of nonstop flights.