Montana's Oldest Operational Ski Area Is An Underrated Mountain Getaway With Lovely Views And Laid-Back Vibes
While many skiers visiting Montana beeline to Big Sky, which was voted America's top travel destination for 2026, you should consider eschewing the popular mountain resort for a lesser-known gem: Showdown Montana. Located about three hours north of Big Sky in the Little Belt Mountains, Showdown is Montana's oldest operational ski area. When it was first developed as a ski mountain named King's Hill in 1936, skiers only had a rope tow with which to reach the 8,200-foot peak. Since then, Showdown's old-school and low-key spirit has prevailed, due in part to it having been owned by the same local family for over 50 years.
Showdown's laidback vibe is ensured by its small, but mighty, size. With 40 runs carved throughout 640 skiable acres, skiers will find an excellent range of slopes, from wide groomers perfect for cruising to steep black-diamond runs that will challenge experts. Showdown's secluded setting in the midst of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest promises lovely views of the tree-covered landscape. While Showdown has essential facilities, such as a grill and saloon at the base, a warming hut at the summit, and a ski gear rental shop, there are no accommodations or other amenities. Here, there's a no-frills focus on enjoying the mountain's ski experience and panoramic vistas.
With about 240 inches of snowfall annually, Showdown is open between mid-December and mid-April from Wednesday to Sunday, as well as Monday holidays. An adult lift ticket is priced at $70 per day as of this writing. Showdown is a nearly 2.5-hour drive from Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, itself a gateway to natural wonders thanks to it having tons of nonstop flights.
Scenic ski adventures at Showdown
Dubbed one of "Montana's best-kept skiing secrets" by SKI Magazine, Showdown visitors benefit from its underrated status via its lack of crowds or lines. There are just three main lifts and a small conveyor lift for the beginner's area. Showdown is an ideal place for novices to learn the basics during Snow School group lessons, while private lessons are available for more experienced skiers who want to perfect their techniques.
Beginners can stick to Sour Dough Hill, an easy bunny hill near the mountain's base, before graduating to longer green runs, such as Brown-eyed Queen and Golden Goose. Intermediates can descend the entire mountain on fun groomers such as King's Ridge or Upper Ripley to Lower Ripley. For more of a challenge, experts can tackle the five steep, tree-lined black diamond runs that descend off of King's Ridge. And if you're feeling inspired after the 2026 Winter Olympics, head to the terrain parks near the base to try out freestyle moves on rails and jumps.
"Family environment, skiing at it's [sic] purest no resort culture," wrote an OnTheSnow reviewer. "Terrain park is solid. Can find powder stashes even a week after storms but rarely a week goes by without fresh snow." As Showdown is Montana's oldest ski area, visitors should expect that some of the infrastructure is dated and the lift rides are on the long side (it takes 12.5 minutes to ascend the Prospector lift to the summit). However, watching the magnificent terrain of the Little Belt Mountains unfold around you is an unforgettable sight. As opposed to the rugged mountain peaks in other parts of the state, the Little Belt Mountains are softened by the stunning, snow-capped conifers of the surrounding national forest, which measures nearly 3 million acres across.
Where to eat and stay near Showdown
The heart of Showdown is its central, laid-back lodge that was first built in 1940 at the base of the mountain. Here, you can grab a coffee at T-Bar Coffee to caffeinate before hitting the slopes or fuel up with a more substantial breakfast at King's Hill Grille, an homage to Showdown's original name. The Grille is also a bustling stop for hearty ski lodge lunches. The mountain's summit is crowned by Top Rock Cafe, where you can warm up and grab a bite or a drink on the weekends. Back at the base, the convivial Hole-in-the-Wall Saloon is the best place to cap off a day on the slopes. Here, you can enjoy Montana's take on the European apres-ski tradition by sipping on wine or locally brewed beer to the tune of live music on the weekends.
While there are no hotels at Showdown, the facility does own The Edith Hotel in White Sulphur Springs, Montana's remote city with natural hot springs, a vintage theater, and mountain views. Located about a 35-minute drive south of Showdown, The Edith is a former motel that was transformed by Showdown's owners in 2022 into a cozy, quirky retreat. Here, you'll find whimsical interiors, the walls adorned with vintage Western art, antler chandeliers, tartan blankets, and furry chairs. The 32 rooms and suites range from petite queen rooms to spacious two-bedroom suites that can sleep up to eight people. Skiers will enjoy the resort's amenities, which include an indoor hot tub, complimentary breakfast buffet, and self-service laundry facilities.