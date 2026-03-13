Between Kansas City And Omaha Is An Underrated Missouri City With Quaint Shops, Museums, And Outdoor Fun

In the northwestern corner of Missouri, St. Joseph is arguably best known for being the starting point of the Pony Express mail route in 1860. Many visitors come for the city's unique museums, including a psychiatric museum, a small funeral museum, and one dedicated entirely to dolls. Plus, it's got a large selection of locally-owned stores selling kitschy antiques, records, and collectibles. If being outdoorsy is more your thing, the city boasts several parks and impressive trail networks.

If you're short on time and want to see the area's main attractions in one day (from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.), take the Show Me St. Joe Experience, hosted by the St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau. For just $25 USD per person, the tour will take you to the city's must-see spots, with history lessons from a local guide. It even includes lunch, a T-shirt, and a signed certificate from the mayor to keep as a souvenir.

Most get to St. Joseph on road trips after arriving via the Kansas City International Airport. Rental cars are available at the airport, and it only takes about 40 minutes to reach St. Joseph. Since it's pretty close, you might as well spend a day in Kansas City exploring its incredible restaurants and food scene. Known as the "Barbecue Capital of the World," this jazzy and creative Midwestern hub is full of smoky flavors and soulful art, and surprisingly authentic Mexican seafood. Alternatively, Omaha is a simple two-hour drive north. Another attraction on the way north that's worthy of a stop, which is also nestled between Kansas City and Omaha, is Iowa's scenic Midwest state park for hiking trails and camping.