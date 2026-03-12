Anyone Can Visit, Work, Or Reside In The World's First 'Visa-Free Zone' In Europe

So if the visa-free land sounded too good to be true, here's the catch: You can only enter Svalbard via Norway, and Norway does require a Schengen visa, which means that you'll need a multiple-entry Schengen visa to get to Svalbard, even though the islands themselves simply ask you to be holding a valid passport to enter. But don't let that crush your Arctic dreams. Svalbard's an easy place to fly to, with regular direct flights leaving from Oslo. It's also a great place to book yourself on nature-watching boat trips to look for walruses, whales, polar bears, and more.

Svalbard is one of the Arctic's most magical destinations to experience "polar night" – the winter phenomenon that occurs in the Arctic (and Antarctic) Circle where the sun remains below the horizon for over 24 hours, giving visitors completely dark skies all day. As you can imagine, this is prime time for spotting the northern lights, aka the aurora borealis. Svalbard's polar night starts in mid November and runs through late January, but does see glimpses of purple light around midday. If stargazing, borealis spotting, and a whole lot of darkness isn't a priority for you, aim for the summer months.

The archipelago is also a marvelous destination for thrill-seekers – skiing, dog-sledding, biking, and ATV riding trips are readily available to book through the tourism board or platforms such as Tripadvisor, while ice bathing and sauna await you afterwards.