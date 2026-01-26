5 Local Michigan Slang Phrases That Every Visitor Should Know

Michigan's probably the one state that can slap your face. Locals are very aware of their state's open-handed silhouette and play it up whenever possible — especially in daily speech and geographic locations. The habit comes through in many ways, but perhaps the most enigmatic and ubiquitous is "Up North." This term means... well, it depends who you ask. Entire Reddit threads have devoted massive amounts of brainpower to delineating "Up North" Michigan from the rest of the state, to no avail. At best, it's a vibe, or shorthand for a bucolic, non-urban setting. It's also a source of clever retorts while simultaneously baffling outsiders. "This is the saying that continually confuses my German husband," one local wrote on Reddit. "Especially since I (and everyone we knew) would use it to mean 'going anywhere more than a two-hour drive in a Northern direction from where we live.'"

The geographic linguistic hijinks continue beyond local slang you can't type into your GPS. Michiganders also give each other bizarre nicknames based on where they live. A Yooper lives in the state's Upper Peninsula (Or U.P., hence Yooper — recognized by Merriam-Webster as a word). Trolls, by contrast, refers to Michiganders who live below the Mackinac Bridge, which connects the state's two appendages. The same border delineations apply to the state's unique shape. Locals themselves refer to the state as "The Mitten," also referring to the eastern part of the state as "the Thumb."

If you're lost, try describing your destination to a local. They won't ask you, "Where?" They'll ask, "Where at?" Once you decipher your destination, prepare to witness them using their hand as a map to show what part of the state you're in, and where you should be headed. Probably Up North.