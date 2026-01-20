Michigan's 5 Quirkiest College Towns For Travelers To Visit

College towns are fascinating places. Often located in small, provincial cities, they nonetheless burst with optimism, ambition, and learnedness — not to mention the idealism and hedonism that come with youth. It's pretty clear why they appeal to students making their first foray into adulthood, but increasingly, they're becoming attractive destinations for travelers, too. In Michigan, which is home to several of America's top universities, you'll also find some of the country's quirkiest college towns.

These places share many of the defining features of great American college towns, from stately buildings and leafy campuses to raucous sororities and keg-filled fraternity houses. A couple have popular football teams that draw tens of thousands of supporters on game night. Yet each town also has a distinct atmosphere that appeals to the traveler in a broader sense, whether you're visiting for cultural pursuits, natural beauty, or to dine on delicious food and sample quality craft beer.

In Ann Arbor, home of the University of Michigan (ranked among the country's top 20 colleges by Niche.com and U.S. News & World Report in 2026), you'll find handsome riverfront trails and a downtown full of excellent restaurants and indie bookstores. Meanwhile, Grand Rapids hosts several colleges and universities, along with so many homegrown breweries that it has earned a long-standing reputation as Beer City USA. In East Lansing, you can spend the day exploring a striking modern art museum and enjoy your evening at a lively bar. So, don't view visiting college towns as a hopeless attempt to reclaim your youth. Instead, treat them as gateways to discovering some of the most diverse, happening, and glass-half-full destinations in America.