Metro Detroit Fuses Shaded Parks, Festivals, And A Buzzing Downtown Scene In The Lively 'City Of Trees'

The Metro Detroit area is full of arts and culture, from the art deco gems of downtown Detroit to the historic charm and fresh edge of Rochester. Less than 20 miles from both, you'll find Royal Oak, Michigan. Royal Oak's buzzing downtown scene and frequent festivals make it a must-visit, and its shaded parks and abundant oaks have earned it the nickname "the City of Trees."

Legend has it that Royal Oak got its name in 1819, when territorial governor Lewis Cass stopped for lunch beneath a large oak tree and regaled his crew with a history lesson about King Charles II hiding in an oak tree to escape his enemies. Cass reportedly said of the Michigan tree, "This truly is a Royal Oak."

Royal Oak's top tourist attraction is the Detroit Zoo; despite the name, it's actually located in Royal Oak, not Detroit. The zoo covers 125 acres of land and houses more than 2,000 animals from over 200 species. It's one of Michigan's top family attractions, welcoming 1.3 million visitors per year. (Don't miss the world's largest polar bear exhibit!)