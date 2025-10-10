Metro Detroit Fuses Shaded Parks, Festivals, And A Buzzing Downtown Scene In The Lively 'City Of Trees'
The Metro Detroit area is full of arts and culture, from the art deco gems of downtown Detroit to the historic charm and fresh edge of Rochester. Less than 20 miles from both, you'll find Royal Oak, Michigan. Royal Oak's buzzing downtown scene and frequent festivals make it a must-visit, and its shaded parks and abundant oaks have earned it the nickname "the City of Trees."
Legend has it that Royal Oak got its name in 1819, when territorial governor Lewis Cass stopped for lunch beneath a large oak tree and regaled his crew with a history lesson about King Charles II hiding in an oak tree to escape his enemies. Cass reportedly said of the Michigan tree, "This truly is a Royal Oak."
Royal Oak's top tourist attraction is the Detroit Zoo; despite the name, it's actually located in Royal Oak, not Detroit. The zoo covers 125 acres of land and houses more than 2,000 animals from over 200 species. It's one of Michigan's top family attractions, welcoming 1.3 million visitors per year. (Don't miss the world's largest polar bear exhibit!)
Parks and festivals in Royal Oak
Royal Oak lives up to its name with a multitude of shaded parks: 50 parks over 310 acres of woodland, including two nature reserves. Depending on the park, you might find playgrounds, tennis courts, baseball diamonds, nature trails, and more. Star-Jaycee Park covers 28 acres and is one of the largest and most popular parks in the city, with a playground, frisbee golf course, baseball/softball diamond, volleyball court, and pavilions. "We love this park and go to whenever we can! I love that it still has some older equipment that gives it character. It's super shady, too, which is nice," writes one Tripadvisor reviewer.
Some of the parks host seasonal festivals. For example, Star-Jaycee Park hosts a Shakespeare festival each summer, and Royal Oak Memorial Park hosts the Outdoor Art Fair each July and the Car Show in the Park each August. Other festivals occur in Royal Oak's buzzing downtown. One of the most attended is the Arts, Beats, and Eats festival, taking place over Labor Day weekend each year. With 200 musical acts, a singing competition, and a fine art show, it attracts over 400,000 people over the four-day festival.
Visiting downtown Royal Oak
Along with any seasonal festivals, Royal Oak's bustling downtown offers the chance to enjoy live entertainment as well as many boutiques and eateries. Enjoy a concert at Royal Oak Music Theater, take in a play at the Baldwin Theater, see some stand-up at Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle, or watch dueling pianos at 526 Main Piano Bar. Shopping highlights include Lost and Found Vintage, a three-story vintage clothing, jewelry, and accessories store; vinyl store UHF Records; and stationery store Write Impressions. With over 45 stores in downtown Royal Oak, it's easy to spend a few hours browsing and window shopping.
When you're ready for a break, you'll find dozens of restaurants and bars downtown, too. Order a customizable pizza at Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina, enjoy brunch at Café Muse, or try the Maryland crab cakes and Alaskan cod at Lily's Seafood. There are several interesting bars to visit, too: North End Taproom has a self-pour tap wall, Royal Oak Brewery is the oldest brewery in the county, and Johnny's Speakeasy requires a password to get in (you'll receive it when you make a reservation).