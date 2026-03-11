The 5 Hands-Down Best Coffee Shops In Milwaukee, Wisconsin, According To Locals
You'll never go thirsty in Milwaukee. Wisconsin's largest city is a beer-forward destination with a rich brewing past — not to mention, Milwaukee has an outrageous cocktail culture and is the Bloody Mary Capital of the World. If you prefer to sip on something a little less strong, you could always opt for a cup of joe. Indeed, the "Culinary Capital of the Midwest," known for cheese, sausage, and beer, is a coffee-centric city (and probably has been for longer than you might realize).
According to WUWM, Milwaukee's coffee scene originated in the 1990s, as culinary historian Kyle Johnson Cherek tells the radio station, "Milwaukee folks were easily a decade ahead of the rest of the artisan or third wave, as it's sometimes called, of coffee." So, in between brewery tours and other Milwaukee adventures, be sure to squeeze in visits to local coffee shops.
With that in mind, we would like to offer a couple of suggestions on where to go. Based on research from local publications, blog posts, and Reddit, we've tracked down the five hands-down best coffee shops in Milwaukee. Whether you're craving a pick-me-up or need a cozy spot to catch up on work, these coffee shops arguably give Milwaukee's iconic Brew City nickname a new meaning.
Valentine Coffee Roasters
Valentine Coffee Roasters, established in 2009, takes its java very seriously. As a local food writer explains in an article for OnMilwaukee, "They approach coffee roasting in a way that resonates with me. It's about nuance, sensory experience, and terroir." The Milwaukee-born business sources its beans from countries like Papua New Guinea and Peru, before roasting them in nearby Wauwatosa. Interested in trying the specialty coffee for yourself? There are currently three locations in Milwaukee.
The compact café on Vliet Street in Washington Heights with a brick facade is the business' oldest store. Offering indoor and outdoor seating, it serves coffee classics and craft beverages like an espresso tonic, as well as baked goods. With a 4.6 rating on Yelp, a local writes, "Customer service is great, always playing good music, Grebe's bakery items, on top of phenomenal coffee? You won't find a better spot." For reference, Grebe's Bakery is a Milwaukee institution. Plus, on-site parking is conveniently available for guests.
However, there is also a store at the Historic Third Ward, Milwaukee's most stylish neighborhood, home to attractions like the Milwaukee Public Market and Lakeshore State Park. If you're exploring the area, why not stop by? The industrial-style café has plenty of seating and natural lighting to boot. The other is nestled on Downer Avenue, next to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and all three locations are open daily.
Alderaan Coffee
Imagine drinking coffee in a galaxy far, far away. Although this is not possible (at least not yet), you can always have a cup of joe at Alderaan Coffee, named after the planet from "Star Wars." Located in the city's Lower East Side, the coffee shop boasts a streamlined industrial-style vibe. The Milwaukee-based blog Sunshine with Savannah writes, "It's a cool spot for high-end drinks, and I love that they have a punch card for repeat customers."
In an interview with local news station TMJ4 (via YouTube), owner David Neumann explained that the syrups are made in-house, ranging from salted vanilla caramel to French lavender, along with the almond milk. Additionally, the store roasts its own beans, and the blends feature "Star Wars" inspired names, such as Rebel Alliance. Alderaan Coffee is repeatedly recommended on the r/milwaukee subreddit, with Redditors citing its strong java and relatively affordable prices.
In fact, Alderaan is known for its rocket fuel, an iced espresso-based concoction made with cinnamon and brown sugar. "Alderaan has been my favorite coffee shop in town since I moved into the area a few years back! Owner/barista makes the best lattes, and the rocket fuel is a great unique change of pace," reads a review from Google, where the coffee shop has a 4.6 rating. Aside from beverages, you'll find snacks like yogurt with granola and pastries. Alderaan Coffee is open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Rochambo Coffee and Tea House
Milwaukee's historic Brady Street neighborhood is home to an assortment of local businesses where you can shop for vintage clothing and records, among other things. Also situated in this trendy hotspot is Rochambo Coffee and Tea House. Named one of the world's quirkiest coffee shops by Newsweek, it features an eye-catching yellow, purple, and blue facade that makes it hard to miss. The inside of this two-story space is decorated with Buddhist motifs and is just as whimsical. It's little wonder that Milwaukee Magazine says it's the best coffee shop in the city for "escaping reality."
Rochambo Coffee and Tea House was established in 1995 and has endured as a local hangout. "It makes for a great study spot (as you'll often see college students with books out or writing papers on their laptops), or a remote working spot," writes Milwaukee content creator JMatt in a blog post for his website, HashtagMKE. Not to mention that it's open until midnight and hosts community events, such as a weekly art club. But what about the coffee, you might be asking?
Visitors can expect specialty and seasonal beverages that are just as unique as the café's vibe — think drinks like a banana latte, a raspberry mocha, and more (the shop posts its latest creations on Instagram). And of course, there are plenty of options for tea lovers. "Black? Green? White? Herbal? They have every kind of loose leaf you can ask for!" says a Milwaukee-based Yelp user. Rochambo Coffee and Tea House is open daily at 8:00 a.m.
Canary Coffee Bar
Housed in an early 20th-century structure that was formerly known as the Hotel Wisconsin (now the Grand Wisconsin), Canary Coffee Bar features a bright space with floor-to-ceiling windows. Decorated with greenery, the vibe is minimalistic yet inviting. However, what really draws people is the Java. Canary Coffee Bar, located in Downtown Milwaukee (more specifically, Westown), is a name that is consistently brought up and commended by users on the r/milwaukee subreddit.
"Canary pulls the best espresso in the city. Very well trained baristas. They also always have the best rotating coffee beans," writes one user. Although the shop doesn't roast its own beans, Canary Coffee Bar has made a name for itself by serving an ever-changing selection of high-quality beans from brands across the country (you can check the Instagram to see what is currently brewing).
As founder Colin Whitcomb explains to Daily Coffee News in 2019, "Our ethos is creating a space to celebrate the diverse array of coffees out there." Offering coffee flights, lattes, pour-overs (which are raved about by Redditors), and more, guests can choose to enjoy their beverages at bistro tables or at the chic bar. Feeling peckish? Pastries and tartines are available to order. Canary Coffee Bar is open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. during weekdays and from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Discourse Coffee
At Discourse Coffee, you'll encounter unconventional (and at times, peculiar) drinks that you won't find anywhere else, with the website referring to them as "liquid stories." Milwaukee Magazine states, "The innovative baristas are constantly working on new items inspired by everything from ramen to ants on a log." Although the offerings do change, mainstay menu items include Channel Orange, an espresso-based drink with ingredients like orange-vanilla syrup and black lava salt, and Motorhead, made with pork fat and root beer bitters.
If you want to experience sipping these offbeat creations, Discourse Coffee has two locations in Milwaukee to choose from: one downtown and the other at Walker's Point at Radio Milwaukee. The former, rated 4.8 stars on Yelp is an intimate space with brick walls and an assortment of seating options.
The location in Walker's Point features a modern European-inspired aesthetic, complete with a wall of records. This store is also known to host music listening nights and other events. "Honestly Discourse has the best coffee, best drinks, best vibes, best staff and best intentions," writes a user on r/milwaukee. Others on the platform say that that's an ideal spot for a date and that it's a must-visit for coffee snobs. Discourse Coffee's two locations are open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Methodology
When it comes to Milwaukee's coffee scene, it's evident that the city values high-quality caffeine and experiences. We believe that these choices represent this ethos. Our selections each specialize in providing something distinct for their customers, whether it be handcrafted concoctions or community. Taking all this into account, we relied on locals for our quest to find the five hands-down best coffee shops in Milwaukee.
This means we used sources from publications like OnMilwaukee and Milwaukee Magazine. Additionally, our research led to the r/milwaukee subreddit and blog posts from HashtagMKE, Sunshine with Savannah, and others written by Milwaukee-based individuals.
We narrowed it down to the coffee shops that were brought up repeatedly before turning to ratings and reviews from Google and Yelp to corroborate and amplify our findings (relying on users who either specified they were local or had their location set to Milwaukee). Moreover, we ensured that each spot had a rating of four stars or higher on either Google or Yelp.