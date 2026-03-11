The 5 Hands-Down Best Coffee Shops In Milwaukee, Wisconsin, According To Locals

You'll never go thirsty in Milwaukee. Wisconsin's largest city is a beer-forward destination with a rich brewing past — not to mention, Milwaukee has an outrageous cocktail culture and is the Bloody Mary Capital of the World. If you prefer to sip on something a little less strong, you could always opt for a cup of joe. Indeed, the "Culinary Capital of the Midwest," known for cheese, sausage, and beer, is a coffee-centric city (and probably has been for longer than you might realize).

According to WUWM, Milwaukee's coffee scene originated in the 1990s, as culinary historian Kyle Johnson Cherek tells the radio station, "Milwaukee folks were easily a decade ahead of the rest of the artisan or third wave, as it's sometimes called, of coffee." So, in between brewery tours and other Milwaukee adventures, be sure to squeeze in visits to local coffee shops.

With that in mind, we would like to offer a couple of suggestions on where to go. Based on research from local publications, blog posts, and Reddit, we've tracked down the five hands-down best coffee shops in Milwaukee. Whether you're craving a pick-me-up or need a cozy spot to catch up on work, these coffee shops arguably give Milwaukee's iconic Brew City nickname a new meaning.