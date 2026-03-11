South Carolina's 5 Best Beachfront Cafés In Myrtle Beach, According To Reviews

Stretching for miles along South Carolina's Grand Strand, Myrtle Beach is famous for its sandy shoreline, lively boardwalk, and some of the best seafood restaurants in the region. But the best places to grab a bite by the ocean aren't formal dining rooms — they're relaxed beachfront cafés where you can stroll in wearing flip-flops and a swimsuit cover-up straight from the sand. You don't have to hurry, either, as cafés typically welcome a little relaxed lingering.

To narrow down Myrtle Beach's best beachfront cafés, we focused on sand-adjacent spots with high ratings from reviewers on platforms like Google Reviews and Tripadvisor. To single out spots that fit our definition of "café," we focused on breakfast and lunch spots where light meals and refreshing beverages are the focus. These are also spots where travelers typically don't need to make reservations or dress up — they're meant to be enjoyed by people coming or going to the beach. Each café on this list offers waterfront views or seating just steps from the sand.

The casual oceanfront spots listed below, in no particular order, serve everything from coffee and breakfast to brunch fare, seafood platters, and tropical cocktails, often with patios overlooking the ocean. For beachgoers looking for a bite where they can enjoy the sea breeze and get back to the sand in minutes, these beachfront cafés will fit the bill.