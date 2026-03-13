America's 'Oldest Diamond District' Is A Historic Philadelphia Neighborhood Rich With Chic Shops

New York City's diamond exchange, running along 47th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in midtown Manhattan, is the largest of its kind in the United States. Los Angeles also has an eclectic and colorful jewelry district, but Philadelphia's diamond district was around before any others. Philadelphia's Jewelers' Row bills itself as "the oldest diamond district in America," and it dates back to 1851. Today, the historic neighborhood is still the place to shop for engagement rings, gemstones, and jewelry.

Extending along Sansom Street between 7th and 9th Streets, Jewelers' Row is located in the heart of Center City. It's just a few blocks away from Old City, known as America's most historic square mile, home to world-famous landmarks like Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell. The district, which features the country's oldest townhouses, was designed in part by the Scottish immigrant and architect Thomas Carstairs (which is why it was initially called Carstairs Row).

Much of that British neoclassicist-style architecture is still in place today. Philly's present-day diamond district is a busy shopping hub, and its historic buildings house more than 300 jewelry-related businesses, including long-running institutions like Safian & Rudolph Jewelers (open most days from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.), founded in 1952. Visitors rave about staff members' expertise, including a customer on Google who wrote, "We were both very unsure what exactly we wanted, and we went to see Alicia who knew her stuff [...] The workmanship and quality/clarity is off the charts!" The district is about a 20-minute drive, or a 40-minute bus ride, from Philadelphia International Airport.